OAKLEY AND GETTY TEAM UP FOR EXHIBITION

Sunglasses manufacturer Oakley has joined forces with Getty Images for a cycling exhibition in London that runs thoughout July.

Iconic images from war zones to the Tour de France will be on show at the ‘Tour du Monde’ exhibition alongside Oakley eyewear dating back to the 1980’s.

Oakley will be displaying a range of glasses from their short history; from the 1983 Eye Shades, later worn by Andy Hampston during his Giro d’Italia victory, to the M frames that are the eyewear de rigueur in the peloton.

The exhibition takes place at the Getty Images Gallery on Eastcastle street between July 5th and 28th. Nearest tube; Oxford Circus. Entrance is free, opening times; Mon – Fri 10am to 6.30pm, Sat 12pm – 6pm.