The pinnacle of eyewear and possible the most widely used Oakley sunglasses. Lens technology, frame weight and feel all add up to offer almost unrivalled performance. Also in this great Splatterfade collection colour it makes total sense to include the Oakley Radar EV sunglasses in this years Editor’s Choice.

The Oakley Radar EV range is arguably the pinnacle of what the eyewear giant produces. Its design, lens technology and style make them the most desirable offering in our eyes and it is hard to argue against the masses of cyclists, pro or amateur alike, who wear them daily.

When you are in the market for a pair of sunnies we all have most certainly looked at Oakley. The American brand has a large number to choose from and if you are unsure which’ll suit your best bet is to try the Oakley Radar EV’s as they offer the least show off style out of the lot.

Oakley Jawbreakers or the latest Flight Jackets all offer the same tech but for us the best fitting and least obtrusive remain the Oakley Radar EV.

It isn’t only looks that attracted me to the Oakley Radar EV’s, even though the latest Splatterfade collection pair I’ve been testing do look great. In functionality alone the Oakley Radar EV scores a solid 10/10 and this is a key area where it out scores a lot of rival brands. Zero distraction is key here, if I am able to forget the sunglasses are there then it’s doing its job, exactly what the Radar’s do.

This is thanks to a great all round fit. No digging in around the ears, nose or temples. The frames remain firmly in place even when doing your best Chris Froome head roll too. The ‘zero distraction’ is also helped by the low weight, with the Oakley Radars (in standard size) hitting our scales at 29g.

The lenses are the best bit, though, with several options available. The least expensive is Oakley’s standard HDO lens, which comes in several colours including the blue pictured. This is a great option and often worn by Team Sky. For £10 more Oakley offers its road cycling-specific Prizm lens, which is my favourite. It provides excellent clarity and helps make the world look slightly more vivid – useful when trying to spot pot holes. For £185 Oakley also offers polarised lenses which are great at filtering out reflective glare. However, as said, I have found the Prizm Road lens optimal.

The quality, performance and aesthetics are all excellent and in my mind beat Oakley’s other top of the range glasses. Although, the likes of 100% are on the up and pushing Oakley on the performance front. An updated Oakley Radar EV in the future? Yes please!