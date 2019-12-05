The pregnant cyclist knocked down by a driver in hit and run has lost her baby

The pregnant cyclist who was hit by a driver who then fled the scene has lost her baby, police have said.

Officers from Leicestershire Police arrested a 40-year-old man over the incident that left the heavily pregnant women in hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday (December 4) on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drink or drugs. He has been released pending further enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hawkins said: “We are continuing to prove support to the woman injured and her family as the investigation continues.

“Despite the arrest our enquiries remain ongoing as we continue to establish the full circumstances of the incident on Monday evening.

“We do urge anyone who has information in relation to the incident, and who has not yet spoken with us, to make contact.”

The incident happened in Ayleston Road in Leicester at around 9.30pm on Monday (December 3).

After the collision the cyclist, who is in her 40s, was taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary by ambulance where she remains and on Wednesday police released an update that after medical examination it was found that the injured woman had lost her baby.

DS Hawkins added: “Anyone who has any CCTV or dashcam footage from the scene of the collision at the time of the incident or prior to the collision should also get in touch.

“I would like to thank everyone who has shared our appeals and provided information to us so far.”

