Save 15% on exciting 2020 cycling events before Monday

If you’re looking for an exciting cycling challenge in 2020, check out the special offers on UK Cycling Events’ sportives across the UK.

The sale on cycling sportives from Hampshire to North Yorkshire ends on Monday (February 3), so don’t miss out on some great money-off deals.

Sportives are a great way to push your endurance by riding with like-minded people, and could be the perfect motivator to help you hit your targets for the Cycling Weekly 5000 Mile Challenge.

There are currently 10 events in the sale, ranging from gentle early-season rides to daunting Peak District climbs.

The first offer is for the Cambridgeshire Classic on March 1, a nice easy event to help kickstart your year with distances from 34 up to 70 miles.

Next up is the Ridgeway Rouleur in Oxfordshire on March 29, with secluded valleys and scenic landscapes.

Also on offer are two days of the New Forest Spring and Cycling Festival in Hampshire on April 18-19, followed by Ride Cotswolds on May 30, and the beautiful Peaks Tour on June 28.

For peak summer rides, look no further than the Malvern Mad Hatter in Worcestershire on July 25 and Ride Yorkshire on August 9.

Then to close out the season, the New Forest 100 on September 19 and the Box Hill original in Surrey on October 4 are a perfect way to close out the season.

UK Cycling Events, Cycling Weekly’s sister company, is the UK’s leading sportive organiser. The events include expertly planned routes that are suitable for all level of cyclist, offering full mechanical and medical support, well-stocked feed stops, timing and bespoke finisher’s medal.