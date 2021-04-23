Tweets of the Week: Tom Pidcock’s got the finish in sight, cycling chat-up lines, and the best coffee stop in history

It’s Friday, which means more tweets of the week.

Over the last seven days we’ve been scouring the internet to bring you some of the best cycling social media posts.

This week we’ve got Sam Bewley still recovering from being hacked, Tom Pidcock totally getting over the Amstel Gold Race result, and the best coffee stop in cycling history

1. After his Twitter got hacked, Sam Bewley is making an influencer comeback

2. Careful Loic, the UCI might not share your sense of humour

3. Cycling chat up lines, featuring Ellen Noble

4. That’s a burn from Toms

5. Breaking news: Max Schachmann can neck his pints

6. This has got to be the best coffee stop in history

7. No context needed

8. I think Tom Dumoulin missed the official start of Amstel Gold Race

9. Tom Pidcock isn’t bitter about the Amstel Gold Race result

10. Crocodiles are a serious danger when out riding the mountain bike

We’ll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week