Tweets of the week: Training rest day special with Annemiek van Vleuten, Elinor Barker and Marianne Vos

Time for another round of the best tweets and Instagram posts from the last seven days, this week with a training rest day theme.

This week we have Marianne Vos taking an unusual transport as she recovers from surgery, Annemiek van Vleuten not resting at all, and Geraint Thomas’s enviable coffee set up.

Check out our picks of the best from cycling social media:

1. What kind of bike is that Marianne?!

2. Team GB have found a new marginal gain

3. How exactly is this a rest day?

4. When you’re a pro rider, it’s the little things

5. Gaimon is making big moves across all sports

6. Noble’s reputation precedes her

7. Everyone gets the athlete treatment at Trek

8. An insight into getting older from Dr Hutch

9. Thomas has a dream coffee set up

10. Finally, a rest day we can get on board with

We’ll be back next week with more tweets of the week.