Tweets of the week: Alex Dowsett, Dan Martin, Peter Sagan and more

The best tweets from around the world of cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Lawson Craddock, Conor Dunne, Tom Pidcock and more.

1. When Rigoberto Urán’s feet are as good as his legs

2. Testing your tyres with Tom Pidcock

3. Alex Dowsett knows the meaning of romance – and it’s a giant picture of himself

4. When 10-year-old Ruby is better than you on rollers AND gets sponsored

5. Dan Martin’s weather forecast is how we’re all feeling

6. Conor Dunne gets an unfair advantage in the newspaper quiz

7. Rohan Dennis thinks Lachlan Morton has a celebrity double

8. Six Day sprinters showing some average-to-poor cadence

9. Peter Sagan’s new training programme – mountain bikes, guns, and a hammer?

10. Lawson Craddock looks back at what could have been

We’ll be back in seven days time for more picks from the world of cycling social media.