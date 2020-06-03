Two Cyclists killed in crash involving VW Golf

A crash involving a Volkswagen Golf resulted in the deaths of two cyclists.

The incident happened on the A40 Wycombe Road in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire on Monday evening (June 1).

>> Struggling to get to the shops try 6 issues of Cycling Weekly magazine for just £6 delivered to your door <<

A police investigation has been launched after the two cyclists, both in their 50s, died at the scene.

Thames Valley Police said the driver of the grey Volkswagen Golf R is assisting with inquiries, but officers did not give any further details about the cause of the crash.

Inspector Andy Tester from the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “This incident has tragically led to the deaths of two cyclists. Our thoughts remain with their families at this difficult time.

“We are carrying out a thorough investigation to establish the full circumstances of this collision.”

The crash happened on the A40 near the junction of Old Dashwood Hill at around 6.30pm on Monday and paramedics were called to the scene.

Sadly both cyclists, aged 52 and 56 and from the local area, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Polie said their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Thames Valley Police are now urging anyone with information to come forward.

Inspector Tester said: “We are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to please come forward.

“Additionally we would ask anyone who may have seen a Grey Volkswagen Golf R or the two cyclists travelling on the A40 Wycombe Road near to the junction of Old Dashwood Hill prior to 6.30pm to please get in touch.

“We would also ask anyone who was travelling on the same stretch and has dash-cam footage to please check it to see if it may show either the cyclists or the Golf.”

>>> ‘Nothing has changed’: Pros amongst cyclists warning of post-lockdown road safety

Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 1111 01/06/2020.