Video shows moment cyclist knocked down in hit and run as police search for driver

Video footage has been released of the moment a cyclist was hit at speed by a driver who then failed to stop, leaving the rider on the ground before being taken to hospital.

The Avon and Somerset Police are asking if anyone can help identify the car in the video so that they can find the driver.

The incident happened on Wednesday, November 25 at 8.15pm in the Speedwell area of Bristol and the car was a light coloured Peugeot 206 or 207 cc.

Police have now released the CCTV footage of the crash and it shows how the driver drove straight through a junction and hit the woman on her bike, knocking her to the ground.

The driver then travelled in the direction of Meadow Vale Road in Speedwell and has not been found as of yet, police said.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: “We’re investigating a collision between a car and a cyclist in Speedwell in which the driver of the car failed to stop.

“The collision happened at around 8.15pm on Wednesday 25 November on Kingsmead Road.

“The cyclist, a woman in her 50s, was knocked off her bicycle, leaving her with injuries that required hospital treatment. She has since been discharged.

“Following the collision the driver of the vehicle – believed to be a light coloured Peugeot 206 or 207 cc – continued across the junction into Kingsmead Walk before turning around, driving around the cyclist and leaving the scene in the direction of Meadow Vale Road.”

>>> Cyclist left injured after being assaulted by road rage driver on Gran Canaria

The spokesperson added: “We’re releasing CCTV footage of the incident and are keen to identify the driver involved.

“If you recognise the car or have any information that could help police with their investigation, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5220266271.”