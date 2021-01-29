Cyclist left injured after being assaulted by road rage driver on Gran Canaria 

A cyclist was left injured after being assaulted by a driver in a road race incident in Gran Canaria.

The altercation took place after Mallorcan rider Raùl Márquez, who was training with riders from the Qromia Cycling Club, claimed he was overtaken in a dangerous way by a driver.

An argument then broke out between the driver and Márquez, with the driver then punching the cyclist to the ground.

Video has emerged online showing the incident,

Márquez, who lost a tooth and suffered an injury to one hand, has reported the incident to police, the Majorca Daily Bulletin, reports.

The minute-long video of the incident, filmed by another driver, shows the argument between the two men as Márquez removes his shoes.

The driver then punches Márquez in the face, knocking him to the floor and then continues to punch him in the face while another person tries to separate the two.

Eventually another by-passer intervenes and grabs the driver, dragging him away from the cyclist, placing him back in his car.

Gran Canaria is a hugely popular cycling destination, particularly during the winter months, owing to its warm climb and varied terrain.

Ineos Grenadiers have chosen the Spanish island as on of their regular training locations, with Tao Geoghegan Hart and Rohan Dennis among those riding there this winter.

Earlier this month, Cycling Weekly reported on a separate incident in the UK where a car passenger was sentenced after he injured a cyclist by pulling him off his bike in an “idiotic” assault.

Ashton Nutting the passenger in a car when the occupants shouted abuse at a cyclist as they overtook him on Monday, January 27 last year, Leicestershire Live reports.

>>> Peter Sagan suffers nasty cuts on birthday training ride

Witnesses then saw Nutting lean his head and arm out of the window to grab the rider and pull him to the floor, leaving him with a broken elbow and hand fractures, Leicester Crown Court heard.