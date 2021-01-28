Peter Sagan suffers nasty cuts on birthday training ride 

Peter Sagan suffered some nasty gashes during a birthday training ride.

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider shared a video message on his social media channels, thanking fans for their birthday wishes and revealing his wounds.

Sagan, the former triple world champion, spent his birthday riding for six hours, but came away with some abrasions to his arm and leg.

The Slovakian, who turned 31 on Tuesday (January 26), didn’t actually reveal how he suffered the injuries, but he doesn’t appear to have done any lasting damage.

While Sagan has not revealed how he came by these new scars, Cycling Weekly has contacted Bora-Hansgrohe for more information and is waiting for a response.

He said: “I would like to say thank you very much for all the beautiful wishes you sent me.

“I had a beautiful six hour ride in this beautiful weather. I got some new scratches and scars on my skin, but I’m still alive so that’s good.

“For sure I’m going to remember this day.”

Sagan then posted a series of pictures, showing his brother Juraj treating the wounds to his right arm and leg.

He said: “My brother is taking care of the new scratches that I got for my birthday. I’m alive and fine, so all is well.”

Sagan will return to the cobbled Classics this season, after shaking up his 2021 programme and focusing on the Giro d’Italia.

He will start his season at Opening Weekend with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne on February 27-28, then will race Milan-San Remo, E3 Saxo Bank Classic and Ghent Wevelgem, before making his return to the cobbled Monuments the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix in April.

But after making his Giro d’Italia debut last season, Sagan is expected to return to Italy for the Grand Tour this year in the hopes of repeating his stage victory from last season, while also chasing the points classification.

Sagan is then expected to race the Tour de France then head to Tokyo for the Olympic Games in the summer.