Le Col and Wahoo launch indoor training kit collab

British clothing brand Le Col and cycling connectivity experts Wahoo Fitness have announced a joint indoor cycling collection.

The range of two collections made by Le Col have been born out of thousands of indoor ride activities collected by Wahoo, provider of indoor trainers and computer software.

With the knowledge that indoors rides and riders can be vastly different, from max efforts to long endurance rides, the Le Col x Wahool collections are designed to remain as comfortable as possible.

Made from lightweight fabric with high moisture management and precise padding for increased time in the saddle.

The ‘Ride Real’ and ‘Collective Edition’ collections will both feature a pro air jersey, sleeveless jersey, long sleeve ‘warm-up’ jersey, bib-shorts and cap.

Le Col say that the Pro Air Jersey, priced at £120.00, delivers maximum airflow to keep you cool and focused on your indoor training sessions. A 3D mesh fabric wicks sweat away from your body, leaving you feeling cooler than working out in bib shorts alone.

The Indoor Bib-Shorts cost £150.00 have been constructed with features required help you focus solely on your training session, including increased temperature regulation fabrics and a pad with extra protection that’s required when in an indoor training environment.

The Le Col x Wahoo Indoor Training Warm-up Jersey is aimed at being a versatile piece of cycling kit and features a brushed back lycra that offers protection from cooler air without sacrificing the breathability and fit of traditional summer jerseys. Le Col say that the £130 jersey is an indoor – outdoor item, giving it increased wearability.

Yanto Barker, founder of Le Col, explained: “We’ve seen a huge rise in the number of cyclists training indoors over the last couple of years, but the kit technology has remained largely the same, despite different pressures of indoor riding. The Le Col x Wahoo indoor collection has been informed by countless hours on the turbo, sharpening and tapering towards real performance goals to ensure riders stay stronger indoors, for longer.”

Mike Saturnia, Wahoo CEO, said: “At Wahoo, we saw a real need for a cycling kit that focused on the fundamentals of indoor riding. We had all the data and a vision, together with Le Col’s expertise on production, we’ve created a leading technical indoor kit that changes the game.”

All of the Le Col X Wahoo collection is available now via the Le Col Website, with other items in the range starting at £20 for a Cap and £100 for the Sleeveless Indoor Training Jersey.