CW LIVE: Filippo Ganna targets Paris-Roubaix; Bernal's monsoon training advice; Hindley rides first post-pandemic TDU

We're over the hump day of Wednesday and ready for all the news from the world of cycling as it happens
The OTHER ball team hoping to do well at the Worlds – on bikes
If you thought Qatar had the monopoly on all ball related matters right now, think again. Here's a team that combines the best of both worlds – one ball, two wheels – and is currently training its way to the Worlds in Glasgow next year.
Harry Tanfield joins new Dutch TDT-Unibet team from Ribble-Weldtite
Britain's Harry Tanfield will join the new TDT-Unibet Continental team for next season, he has confirmed.
"Excited to be part of a new project," wrote Tanfield, who leaves the now defunct Ribble-Weldtite team to be part of the new Dutch set-up. "Certainly gonna be an adventure. Watch this space."
A post shared by Harry Tanfield (@harrytanfield.94) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
He had ridden 120K before his team picture, he said: "Excuse the base layer and salt." A true cyclist all the way.
Tanfield, whose credentials include a Tour de Yorkshire stage win and a National pursuit gold medal, has spent time at five different teams in the past five years, including in the WorldTour with Ag2r, Qhubeka and Katusha.
Jai Hindley takes up 'home hope' mantle at first post-pandemic Tour Down Under
Giro d'Italia champion Jai Hindley has confirmed he will ride the Santos Tour Down Under in January, kicking off his WorldTour season at the first edition of the race since 2020, reports Cycling News. With the departure of double winner Richie Porte from the pro ranks, home fans will be hoping that fellow Aussie Hindley can pick up where Porte left off to become the new big home hope.
Next year's race will be the fourth time that Hindley, who rides for Bora-Hansgrohe, has ridden the Tour Down Under. His best placing on GC is 18th – a position he has finished in twice, in 2020 and 2019.
Hindley, who finished 1.18 ahead of Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) to win this year's Giro d'Italia, has a better record in the lower-ranked Herald Sun Tour as far as racing Down Under is concerned – he won it in 2020 and finished second in 2017.
Egan Bernal posts training clip in monsoon conditions and has a message for those finding winter riding tough
For all of us in the Northern Hemisphere who are looking out the window as we get set for a ride and bemoaning the passing of summer, Egan Bernal has a message: "Fight it!"
He posted a clip of himself on social media training behind his father on a motorbike in true monsoon conditions.
Yo no soy nadie para decirles esto pero… si tienen un objetivo, no importan las condiciones, ni que tan abajo o arriba estén… Lúchenla!! Por mal que les vaya, quedarán tranquilos con ustedes mismos, y eso es lo mas importante 😉 pic.twitter.com/kkt5x3mcEIDecember 7, 2022
"I'm not one to tell you this but, if you have a goal, the conditions don't matter, nor how low or high you are…" he tweeted. "Fight it!! As bad as it goes, you will be calm with yourselves, and that is the most important thing"
The 25-year-old Colombian is still on the comeback trail after enduring a horrific training crash back in January that left him with extensive injuries including a broken femur and ribs, and a collapsed lung. He returned to racing in August at the Tour of Denmark, finishing mid-pack most days before DNF'ing on the final stage.
Filippo Ganna eyes Paris-Roubaix and Giro d'Italia for 2023
Filippo Ganna has said he wants to ride Paris-Roubaix again next year as well as the Giro d'Italia, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Ineos Grenadiers rider finished the Hell of the North for the first time last year, coming 35th. On the two other occasions he has ridden it, he was outside the time limit or did not finish.
The Giro has always been a happy hunting ground for the 26-year-old too, and he won six stages in the race across 2020-21, the two occasions he has ridden it so far. With three separate individual time trials next year's race, which starts on Italy's east coast, could be lucrative for him.
"I need new challenges," said Ganna, having spent a lot of last year focusing on the Hour record attempt, which saw him blow the record out of the water exactly two months ago with 56.792km.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1