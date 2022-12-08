CW LIVE: Filippo Ganna targets Paris-Roubaix; Bernal's monsoon training advice; Hindley rides first post-pandemic TDU

Refresh

The OTHER ball team hoping to do well at the Worlds – on bikes (Image credit: Monika Schrott) If you thought Qatar had the monopoly on all ball related matters right now, think again. Here's a team that combines the best of both worlds – one ball, two wheels – and is currently training its way to the Worlds in Glasgow next year. Step forward cycle-ball.

Harry Tanfield joins new Dutch TDT-Unibet team from Ribble-Weldtite Britain's Harry Tanfield will join the new TDT-Unibet Continental team for next season, he has confirmed. "Excited to be part of a new project," wrote Tanfield, who leaves the now defunct Ribble-Weldtite team to be part of the new Dutch set-up. "Certainly gonna be an adventure. Watch this space." A post shared by Harry Tanfield (@harrytanfield.94) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on He had ridden 120K before his team picture, he said: "Excuse the base layer and salt." A true cyclist all the way. Tanfield, whose credentials include a Tour de Yorkshire stage win and a National pursuit gold medal, has spent time at five different teams in the past five years, including in the WorldTour with Ag2r, Qhubeka and Katusha.

Jai Hindley takes up 'home hope' mantle at first post-pandemic Tour Down Under Hindley wins the Giro d'Italia in May (Image credit: Getty Images) Giro d'Italia champion Jai Hindley has confirmed he will ride the Santos Tour Down Under in January, kicking off his WorldTour season at the first edition of the race since 2020, reports Cycling News. With the departure of double winner Richie Porte from the pro ranks, home fans will be hoping that fellow Aussie Hindley can pick up where Porte left off to become the new big home hope. Next year's race will be the fourth time that Hindley, who rides for Bora-Hansgrohe, has ridden the Tour Down Under. His best placing on GC is 18th – a position he has finished in twice, in 2020 and 2019. Hindley, who finished 1.18 ahead of Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) to win this year's Giro d'Italia, has a better record in the lower-ranked Herald Sun Tour as far as racing Down Under is concerned – he won it in 2020 and finished second in 2017.

Egan Bernal posts training clip in monsoon conditions and has a message for those finding winter riding tough For all of us in the Northern Hemisphere who are looking out the window as we get set for a ride and bemoaning the passing of summer, Egan Bernal has a message: "Fight it!" He posted a clip of himself on social media training behind his father on a motorbike in true monsoon conditions. Yo no soy nadie para decirles esto pero… si tienen un objetivo, no importan las condiciones, ni que tan abajo o arriba estén… Lúchenla!! Por mal que les vaya, quedarán tranquilos con ustedes mismos, y eso es lo mas importante 😉 pic.twitter.com/kkt5x3mcEIDecember 7, 2022 See more "I'm not one to tell you this but, if you have a goal, the conditions don't matter, nor how low or high you are…" he tweeted. "Fight it!! As bad as it goes, you will be calm with yourselves, and that is the most important thing" The 25-year-old Colombian is still on the comeback trail after enduring a horrific training crash back in January that left him with extensive injuries including a broken femur and ribs, and a collapsed lung. He returned to racing in August at the Tour of Denmark, finishing mid-pack most days before DNF'ing on the final stage.