British Cycling removes guidance saying you should not cycle during the Queen's funeral

British Cycling has removed guidance recommending that people should not ride their bikes during the Queen's funeral on Monday.

Cycling's governing body in the UK published and then updated a page on guidance for the period of national mourning on Tuesday, removing the bit that said people cycling on Monday should do so "outside of the timings of the funeral service and associated processions".

However, the page on their website still says that no "formal domestic activities", which includes cycle sport events and club rides should happen next Monday.

This is despite it being a Bank Holiday, and the official guidance from the Royal Household stating that there is "no obligation to cancel or postpone events during the period of National Mourning".

The original British Cycling statement said: "British Cycling strongly recommends that anybody out riding their bike on the day of the State Funeral does so outside of the timings of the funeral service and associated processions, which will be confirmed later this week. Once published, we will share the details of those timings on this page."

The updated version, still visible on their website (opens in new tab), reads: "As a mark of respect to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, British Cycling’s guidance is that no formal domestic activities should take place on the day of the State Funeral, Monday 19 September. This includes cycle sport events, club rides, coaching sessions and community programmes (such as Breeze rides).

"As the day of the State Funeral has been designated as a national bank holiday, in line with many other employers British Cycling will close for the day."

People on social media reacted with fury at British Cycling's original, and secondary, advice.

One person tweeted (opens in new tab): "It's entirely inappropriate to tell people they should not cycle anywhere in the country while a cultural event is happening. The UK is a democracy, first and foremost, with a constitutional monarchy."

Others were concerned that the advice for cyclists to not cycle on Monday could increase vitriol to those riding their bike, something which they are perfectly allowed to do.

Someone else posted (opens in new tab): "Too late, you're an embarrassment at a time when hatred towards cycling feels at an all time high."

Separately, due to the re-allocation of police resources this weekend, the Curlew Cup and Beaumont Trophy – which were scheduled to take place on Sunday – have been postponed.

The final rounds of the men’s and women’s National Road Series will now take place on Sunday 9 October.

The full British Cycling statement

"The Royal Household has advised that there is no obligation to cancel or postpone events during the period of National Mourning, and this extends to all planned cycle-sport events, club and community activity. Therefore the decision to proceed with events or activities is at the discretion of individual organisers, volunteers, local authorities and landowners.

"As a mark of respect, and in keeping with the tone of National Mourning, organisers may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the National Anthem at the start of events, and those present may wish to wear black armbands.

"We would strongly advise all event organisers and volunteers to check with facility operators, local authorities and landowners - where relevant - on any changes to their own operations during the period of National Mourning.

"Riders competing internationally during the period of National Mourning may also wish to wear black armbands. This will be the case for all riders representing the Great Britain Cycling Team during this time.

"As a mark of respect to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, British Cycling’s guidance is that no formal domestic activities should take place on the day of the State Funeral, Monday 19 September. This includes cycle sport events, club rides, coaching sessions and community programmes (such as Breeze rides).

"As the day of the State Funeral has been designated as a national bank holiday, in line with many other employers British Cycling will close for the day."