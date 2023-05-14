CW Live: Giro d'Italia stage nine updates; Time trial start times; Does Primož Roglič have Covid?; Tour de Hongrie final stage neutralised

Refresh

Giro d'Italia 2023 stage nine: Jasha Sütterlin (Bahrain Victorious) comes close to dethroning Hepburn, but falls three seconds short. The time to beat is 42-37.

Giro d'Italia 2023 stage nine: From what I can make out, the rain has stopped falling in Cesena. Just in time for yesterday's stage winner, Ben Healy, to begin his crack at the course.

Giro d'Italia 2023 stage nine: This flat course favours the most powerful riders in the peloton. Could it bring a stage win for Groupama-FDJ's Stefan Küng? The former European champion rolls out in 20 minutes. F O C U S pic.twitter.com/thmSkUzWKfMay 14, 2023 See more

Giro d'Italia 2023 stage nine: Michael Hepburn (Jayco AlUla) knocks four seconds off Affini's best time. Expect a game of musical chairs in the hot seat over the next hour and a half.

Giro d'Italia 2023 stage nine: Michael Matthews (Jayco AlUla) has dropped his chain. It won't be a huge concern for the Australian, but it's a warning sign to the GC favourites, who are still to come. There are some bumpy cobbled sections on the route.

Giro d'Italia 2023 stage nine: Affini goes into the stage lead with a 42-41. His team-mate, and two-time world time trial champion, Rohan Dennis has just set off.

Giro d'Italia 2023 stage nine: The times are getting faster. Alex Kirsch (Trek-Segafredo) and Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma) look on pace to topple Quarterman.

Giro d'Italia 2023 stage nine: There's a Brit in the hot seat! Quarterman sets a new fastest time of 44-15, 30 seconds faster than Hoole. (Image credit: Getty)

Giro d'Italia 2023 stage nine: Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) is home safe and sound. After crashing three times already at this year's Giro d'Italia, tomorrow's rest day couldn't come sooner for the British national champion.

Giro d'Italia 2023 stage nine: The pictures aren't really doing it justice, but the rain is lashing down. Here's Davide Ballerini (Soudal Quick-Step) trying to get back to the bus as quickly as possible. (Image credit: Getty)

Giro d'Italia 2023 stage nine: Dan Hoole (Trek-Segafredo) is the first rider across the line in Cesena, having tagged both his minute man and his two-minute man. He clocks 44-47 and will now enjoy a stint in the hot seat.

Giro d'Italia 2023 stage nine: Charlie Quarterman (Corratec-Selle Italia) has set a new fastest time at the first time check. We caught up with the Brit before the race - read the interview.

Giro d'Italia 2023 stage nine: Stojnić averaged just under 46km/h to the first time check. It goes without saying that we won't be seeing the same speeds today as we did in the opening day ITT, in which Evenepoel rode at over 55km/h.

Giro d'Italia 2023 stage nine: The riders are currently setting off at one-minute intervals, but there will be three-minute gaps between the top 15. The fastest riders should stop the clock around the 40-minute mark.

Giro d'Italia 2023 stage nine: The rain is pouring in Savignano sul Rubicone. Weather forecasts suggest it might clear up later on, but it's unlikely any rider will enjoy a dry run today. Nice weather for ducks 🦆 #Giro pic.twitter.com/jDjRsQ44GHMay 14, 2023 See more

(Image credit: Getty) The second time trial of this year's Giro d'Italia is underway. Serbian rider Veljko Stojnić (Corratec-Selle Italia) is the first rider out on the course, by virtue of being last in the general classification. The big guns will start their assaults from 3pm BST. The feeling is that Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) will need a small miracle if he is to hold onto the race lead this afternoon. "I hope [my pink jersey] will give me some extra watts," he said before the stage.



Giro d'Italia stage nine course detailed (Image credit: RCS / Giro d'Italia) With less than 20 minutes to go until the stage starts, let's take a closer look at today's individual time trial course. Stretching out over 35km, the route will see the riders climb just 50m as they power between Savignano sul Rubicone and Cesena in Italy's Emilia-Romagna region. It's a fairly technical course, with more than one corner per kilometre. Aero expert Xavier Disley has written up a handy thread on Twitter (opens in new tab), detailing that the wet weather conditions and long headwind sections are likely to play a key role. "Crashes, fatigue, and the ability to deal with the different conditions will affect the results significantly," Disley predicts. "It'll be a really interesting watch, and we may see a couple of upsets here and there." Something else I've spotted on Twitter is a head-to-head guide of ITT results between Primož Roglič and Remco Evenepoel. According to the data gathered by Eurosport/GCN commentator Dan Lloyd, Roglič has come out on top more often, but trails on total accumulated time. Today's stage should make for an exciting contest. Roglič and Evenepoel have ridden a total of 173.05km of the same professional ITTs. Total time Roglič: 3h29m07s Total time Evenepoel: 3h28m45sRoglič has beaten Evenepoel 4 of the 6 times.One of them has been the winner of all but 1 (World's 2019).#Giro pic.twitter.com/ES5kGMQUQ7May 14, 2023 See more

Tour de Hongrie final stage neutralised The fifth and final stage of the Tour de Hongrie has been neutralised due to adverse weather conditions. As a result, there will be no stage winner, and the GC will remain unchanged, with Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) declared the winner, and 21-year-old Brit Ben Tulett (Ineos Grenadiers) the runner-up. The riders will complete eight laps of a rain-drenched circuit in Budapest "for the fans". A statement from the race organisers read: "After ongoing discussions with the teams, due to the weather conditions and the slippery track that comes with it, the 5th Stage of Tour de Hongrie is neutralized. "There will be no intermediate sprints, no points, no stage winner. The riders will do 8 laps around the circuit for the fans. GC stays the same as yesterday. The stage starts at 12:00 CET." The neutralized stage 5 started. 8 laps (75 km) to go. #TourdeHongrie pic.twitter.com/zNEyFwKojbMay 14, 2023 See more

Does Primož Roglič have Covid? (Image credit: Getty) Primož Roglič has been planting seeds of doubt about his condition at the Giro d'Italia, jokingly telling his rivals that he has Covid. After yesterday's stage eight, when the Slovenian attacked the GC group and gained 14 seconds on Evenepoel, Geraint Thomas told the press: "Not bad for a guy with Covid. "He told me yesterday that he had Covid. So I said, 'Stay away from me, then'," the Welshman added. "He always says he's got bad legs. 'Ah the race is hard, eh. This is too hard, eh, I go home.' And then he goes and wins by ten minutes. Who knows with him, it's all mind games." Asked by Cyclingnews (opens in new tab) if there is any truth in Roglič's Covid whispers, Jumbo-Visma sports director Addy Engels said: "To be honest, you surprise me with this rumour, because I don't know anything about this rumour." Another member of staff was more frank with Cyclingnews. "It's bullshit," they said.

A Ganna-less time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Unfortunately, we won't see the Italian tricolour in today's individual time trial, as Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) had to withdraw from the race ahead of yesterday's stage. The two-time world champion returned a positive Covid test, after displaying mild, flu-like symptoms. A team statement, released yesterday, said: "Filippo will now rest and recover fully before resuming his remaining 2023 race programme." Since 2020, Ganna has won five individual time trials at the Giro d'Italia, a record bettered by nobody in recent years. He came second on stage one, 22 seconds down on Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step).