Blow to Ineos's Giro d'Italia as Filippo Ganna forced out with Covid-19

Time-triallist and super-domestique has had to leave his home Grand Tour due to a Covid-19 positive

Filippo Ganna
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By Jack Elton-Walters
published

In a severe blow to both his personal ambitions and the hopes of his team in the overall General Classification, Filippo Ganna has been forced out of the Giro d'Italia ahead of stage eight due to a positive test for Covid-19.

The Italian, riding in his home Grand Tour, would have taken the start of Sunday's stage nine time-trial as one of the favourites for the stage win. What's more, his Ineos Grenadiers team will have been counting on his strength and presence in the peloton to guide their GC hopes – Geraint Thomas and Tao Geoghegan Hart – through some of the tougher stages to come.

“Filippo Ganna will regrettably not line up to contest today’s Stage 8 of the 2023 Giro d’Italia, after testing positive for Covid-19 and displaying mild, flu-like symptoms,” Ineos Grenadiers said in a statement.

“Filippo will now rest and recover fully before resuming his remaining 2023 race programme.”

Ganna has already proved important to his teammates and as the race goes on his role would have become increasingly essential. His absence, although far from ideal, doesn't instantly count Thomas and Geoghegan Hart out of contention for the overall podium, of course.

Both riders are currently in the top 10 and within reach of a top three overall finish. However, with Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic there as well, the two British riders might be riding against each other for the third step after the final stage.

Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jack Elton-Walters

Jack Elton-Walters hails from the Isle of Wight, and would be quick to tell anyone that it's his favourite place to ride. He has covered a varied range of topics for Cycling Weekly, producing articles focusing on tech, professional racing and cycling culture. He moved on to work for Cyclist Magazine in 2017 where he stayed for four years until going freelance. He now returns to Cycling Weekly from time-to-time to cover racing, review cycling gear and write longer features for print and online. He is not responsible for misspelled titles on box outs, and he lost the argument about using UK spellings

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸