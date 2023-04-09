CW Live: Live updates of men's Paris-Roubaix as Wout van Aert searches for maiden victory; Mathieu van der Poel, Filippo Ganna and Mads Pedersen among other favourites; Peter Sagan's last-ever edition

Follow live updates from the men's Paris-Roubaix as Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel both search for their maiden cobblestone.

Defending champion Dylan van Baarle is also riding for Jumbo-Visma, while Soudal-QuickStep has a squad replete of talent as the Belgian team looks to end a second successive barren cobbled Classics campaign on a high.

The men's race comes a day after a thrilling women's edition that was won by Canadian Alison Jackson.

Race starts at 10.25 (BST) and expected to finish at 16.10 (BST).

There are 256.6km of road to cover, including 29 sectors of pavé that numbers 54.5km in total.

Read more:

- All-action Alison Jackson wins Paris-Roubaix in brilliant style - Farm kid, social media jokester, Olympian and, now, Paris-Roubaix winner: Meet Alison Jackson

- As a kid, I’d pick rocks by hand. Lo and behold, I’m picking another rock’

- Alison Jackson triumphs at Paris-Roubaix

If you want to get in touch with us, you can contact me, Chris Marshall-Bell, on Twitter.

Key updates: (all times in BST)

10.25: Race underway in Compiègne