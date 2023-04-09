CW Live: Live updates of men's Paris-Roubaix as Wout van Aert searches for maiden victory; Mathieu van der Poel, Filippo Ganna and Mads Pedersen among other favourites; Peter Sagan's last-ever edition

Follow live updates from the men's Paris-Roubaix as Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel both search for their maiden cobblestone.
Defending champion Dylan van Baarle is also riding for Jumbo-Visma, while Soudal-QuickStep has a squad replete of talent as the Belgian team looks to end a second successive barren cobbled Classics campaign on a high.
The men's race comes a day after a thrilling women's edition that was won by Canadian Alison Jackson.
Race starts at 10.25 (BST) and expected to finish at 16.10 (BST).
There are 256.6km of road to cover, including 29 sectors of pavé that numbers 54.5km in total.
Key updates: (all times in BST)
10.25: Race underway in Compiègne
Among the riders racing is Britain's Josh Tarling who at 19 years and 53 days is the youngest male rider to compete at Roubaix since 1937.
"It's a really cool statistic," the Ineos Grenadier rider said at the start. "But I just want to do my job. I will think about it when I'm at the finish. It's my favourite face, this and Strade-Bianche.
"[The recons have gone] super-good. I did one with [Filippo] Ganna which was scary, hanging on, and then one with Luke [Rowe] that was also scary. He knows his stuff so everything he says you have to listen to. It was 100% worth it. To be honest I'm sick of the cobbles already I've done that many recons!"
193km to go: The speed has been rapid, averaging over 50km/h. The move that most recently tried to get up the road included Mathieu van der Poel, which was a presence no one expected. What was the Dutchman's aim?
Matej Mohorič is trying to force some cooperation, but he isn't finding any. The cobbles are approaching - just 30km to go until the first pavé.
205km to go: Around 60km of racing until the first of 29 cobbled sectors, but still we are waiting for a breakaway to form. There's no shortage of riders trying on the open, undulating roads just north of Paris, but as of yet it's a peloton that remains all together.
Ryan Mullen is really eager to get in the break, and here he is trying yet again to jump clear. The Bora-hansgrohe man has a bit of a gap with Silvan Dillier of Alpecin-Decueninck, but it's hard to see their advantage lasting, unless more riders come across.
The race got underway in Compiègne at 10.25 BST and there were plenty of riders trying to attack to form the breakaway, mindful that yesterday's women's race was won by a rider (Alison Jackson) from the day's break.
So we know who the two outright favourites are, but who other than Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel could win?
CW's Adam Becket fancies Israel-PremierTech's Sep Vanmarcke to pull off the win he has been chasing his entire career, while he also thinks Florian Vermeersch - second at the mud-fest in 2021 - could be in with a shout.
Read more: Filippo Ganna or Matej Mohorič: Eight wildcards for Paris-Roubaix
