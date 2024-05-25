Giro d’Italia stage 20 live: Double ascent of the Monte Grappa on the penultimate stage

Refresh

87km to go: The riders have reached the halfway point on the first ascent of the Monte Grappa. The group is strung out at the back of the peloton, as UAE Team Emirates continue to set a hard tempo with Vegard Stake Laengen.

88km to go: Vendrame, Tonelli and Fernández have bridged the gap to the three riders at the front and have rejoined the head of the race. Meanwhile, Ballerini is the next rider to be caught by the peloton.

89km to go: Pietrobon and Germani are the first riders from the breakaway to be caught by the peloton. UAE Team Emirates are setting an infernal pace in the bunch and they have already brought the gap to the breakaway down to just over three minutes.

91km to go: Mikkel Bjerg is setting the pace on the front of the peloton for UAE Team Emirates. Bora Hansgrohe and Ineos Grenadiers have placed themselves up towards the front of the main group, as they look to keep Daniel Felipe Martínez and Geraint Thomas in good position

93km to go: The breakaway has fractured on the lower slopes of the Monte Grappa. Janssens, Mulubrhan and Sánchez have established themselves as a three-man group at the head of the race, with Conci, Vendrame, Germani, Tonelli and Fernández still chasing on behind.

95km to go: The breakaway are now onto the slopes of the Monte Grappa for the first ascent of the climb. At 18.1km in length with an average gradient of 8.1%, this climb will be a test for all of the riders in the race and they will have to take it on twice.

98km to go: A small crash in the peloton for the stage 1 winner Jhonatan Narváez (Ineos Grenadiers). The Ecuadorian seemed to be the only rider that went down and he was immediately back on his bike.

102km to go: The cause of the aforementioned mini-drama between Tadej Pogačar and his team car has now been revealed. According to Eurosport, the Slovenian's team were struggling to find any sunscreen in the car, which forced the Maglia Rosa to go to the medical car instead. The sun has been out in full force and the race leader clearly wants to avoid getting burnt.

106km to go: The sunshine has been out for some time now after rainy start to the stage and the riders are beginning to get rid of their wet weather clothing. They are also using this opportunity to take some nutrition on board as they near the halfway point in the stage.

108km to go: Davide Ballerini takes maximum points at the intermediate sprint in Possagno ahead Edward Theuns. Andrea Pietrobon finishes in third place to give him the outright lead in the intermediate sprints competition after being level on points with Julian Alaphilippe at the start of the stage.

115km to go: Tadej Pogačar is back in the cars and has been seen gesticulating at his team car and the medical car. The Slovenian is clearly unhappy about something, as he has been rubbing his arms. The situation in the peloton seems fairly relaxed though, as his team are still controlling things at the front of the bunch.

120km to go: The breakaway is working well together at the head of the race. Their gap to the peloton has stabilised and UAE Team Emirates are not allowing them anything more than four minutes. Tadej Pogačar is clearly keen on taking the stage win and his team are once again putting in the work at the front of the main group.

The winner and runner-up of yesterday's stage, Andrea Vendrame and Pelayo Sánchez, are in the breakaway once again on today's stage. Despite having just come up short on stage 19, Sánchez does already have a stage win to his name at this year's Giro d'Italia, having beaten Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick-Step) in a two-man sprint to the line in Rapolano Terme on stage 6. Could either of them take another stage win in Bassano del Grappa or will we see a different face on the podium at the end of the day?

140km to go: The chasers have now caught Ballerini and Germani, making it a twelve-man group at the head of the race. The breakaway's gap now sits at over four minutes to the peloton.

145km to go: The chasing group is still around half a minute behind Ballerini and Germani at front and it is only a matter of time before they bridge the gap. The peloton seem content with the composition ahead as they have allowed their advantage to go out to just under four minutes. UAE Team Emirates are continuing to control the gap in the main bunch, but the pace does not appear to be too high at the moment.

154km to go: The breakaway are up and over the first categorised climb of the day. At 1.2km in length with an average gradient of 12.3%, the Muro di Ca' del Poggio will feel like little more than a bump in the road when compared with what is to come on today's stage. It certainly did not pose any problems to those at the head of the race, but its narrow and steep road is acting as a bit of a bottleneck in the peloton behind.

157km to go: A ten-man chasing group has formed off the front of the peloton and are attempting to chase down the two men at the head of the race. The group consists of Nicola Conci and Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Henok Mulubrhan (Astana Qazaqstan), Andrea Vendrame (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), Edward Theuns (Lidl-Trek), Rubén Fernández (Cofidis), Pelayo Sánchez (Movistar), Alessandro Tonelli (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) and Andrea Pietrobon (Polti-Kometa).

166km to go: Ballerini and Germani have around half a minute over the peloton. The attacks are not over in the peloton yet, as Steinhauser is continuing to persist with attempts to go clear off the front. Polti-Kometa are also keen to send a rider up the road and get their sponsors some more exposure at the head of the race.

Here's how the general classification looks at the start of today's stage: 1. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, in 71:24:03

2. Dani Martínez (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe, +7:42

3. Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers, +8:04

4. Ben O'Connor (Aus) Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale, +9:47

5. Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious, +10:29

6. Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers, +11:10

7. Romain Bardet (Fra) dsm-firmenich PostNL, +12:42

8. Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar, +13:33

9. Filippo Zana (Ita) Jayco-AIUla, +13:52

10. Jan Hirt (Cze) Soudal Quick-Step, +14:44 Will we see any shift in the top-10 on the penultimate stage? We'll have to wait and see...

174km to go: Davide Ballerini (Astana Qazaqstan) and Lorenzo Germani (Groupama-FDJ) have a small gap over the peloton, but it does not feel like the breakaway has fully formed just yet. UAE Team Emirates are keen to control things at the front of the peloton as they have been throughout this year's race.

180km to go: EF Education-EasyPost seem keen to get up the road with Georg Steinhauser. The German, who is wearing the Maglia Azzurra on behalf of Tadej Pogačar, has been involved in every attack off the front so far. Could he take his second stage win of the race after his victory on stage 17?

184km to go: The official start has been given and the penultimate stage of this year's Giro d'Italia is underway!