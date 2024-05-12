Live

Giro d'Italia stage 9 live: The race heads to the coast in Naples

Could the sprinters have one final opportunity before the first rest day?

Joseph Lycett
By
last updated

The profile for stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

Welcome to our live blog for stage nine of the Giro d'Italia. Today marks the final stage before the first rest day and will conclude the opening week of the race. 

Refresh

27km to go: Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick-Step) attacks on a short rise with Nicola Conci (Alpecin-Deceuninck) looking to chase him down. They have now caught the two riders from the breakaway. Kevin Vermaerke (dsm-firmenich PostNL) and Lewis Askey (Groupama-FDJ) have also jumped out of the peloton, making it a six-man group at the head of the race.

30km to go: Andrea Pietrobon once again takes maximum points at the intermediate sprint, but the gap to the breakaway is now well under a minute as the peloton close in on the two riders at the head of the race.

30km to go: Alpecin-Deceuninck are clearly confident that they can drop the majority of the other sprinters on the upcoming uncategorised climbs to set up Kaden Groves for the stage win. They are content to stay at the front of the peloton, not accepting help from any of the other teams.

36km to go: Andrea Pietrobon takes the maximum points at the top of the Monte di Procida ahead of his teammate Maestri, as Alpecin-Deceuninck continue to pull on the front of the peloton over the top of the climb.

36km to go: Fabio Jakobsen (dsm-firmenich PostNL) and Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) have been dropped from the peloton under the pace of Alpecin-Deceuninck.

40km to go: The breakaway is now onto the only categorised climb of the day, which is the Monte di Procida. At 4.1km in length with an average gradient of 3.8% and a maximum gradient of 9%, this will be the first test for the sprinters on the stage and we will see which teams will come to the fore in an attempt to drop some of the fast men out of the back.

50km to go: The gap to the breakaway sits at around a minute as the teams in the peloton are beginning to get organised, with Bahrain Victorious setting the pace at the front of the bunch.

53km to go: Geraint Thomas is now back in the peloton after his crash after an extended chase due to the Intergiro sprint and a small attack in the peloton from the main group.

55km to go: Maestri takes the Intergiro sprint ahead of his teammate Pietrobon, swapping positions from the first intermediate sprint.

58km to go: There has been a crash in the peloton on the exit of a roundabout. Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) has gone down, with several of his teammates stopping to help him. Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) was also involved.

Geraint Thomas on stage nine of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

80km to go: Maestri and Pietrobon roll through the first intermediate sprint of the day in Mondragone, with the latter taking the maximum points.

Mirco Maestri and Andrea Pietrobon in the breakaway on stage nine of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

100km to go: Nothing much has changed in the race. The gap to the two-man breakaway has come down to around a minute and a half with Alpecin-Deceuninck still riding on the front of the peloton. There is around 15km to go until the first intermediate sprint of the day.

117km to go: The race has settled down once again and there has been a steady pace in the peloton for a few kilometres now. The main group is currently in one long line, as the riders are clearly not concerned about being caught out of position, with no indication that there will be any splits in the bunch anytime soon.

A map of the finale for stage nine of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

140km to go: After a short flurry of attacks, the peloton are nearing the end of a long downhill section of the course. There is still a long way to go to the intermediate sprint in Mondragone and it seems to have settled down in the main group.

148km to go: Davide Ballerini (Astana Qazaqstan) has begun a string of attacks as some of the riders are looking to animate the stage with a move off the front. 

153km to go: A weird situation occured in the peloton, as Janssens began to set the pace in the main group, the rest of the riders let his wheel go and he unintentionally began to open up a gap on those behind him.

155km to go: The gap to the breakaway has gone back out to three minutes, as the peloton looked somewhat disorganised as Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin-Deceuninck) took a quick nature break.

Tobias Foss eating some food on stage nine of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Can Tadej Pogačar pull off the three-peat?

173km to go: Andrea Pietrobon (Polti-Kometa) will be hoping for another chance at a stage win after he took an agonising third place finish on stage five after a late attack from a four-man group in the finale. However, it is unlikely that he will have the opportunity to go for the win today, as the sprinters' teams seem keen to control the gap to the breakaway.

180km to go: The gap to the breakaway had been allowed to go out as far as two and a half minutes, but that has now been brought back to around two minutes, as Alpecin-Deceuninck are keen to keep them on tight leash on today's stage.

Map for stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

Here's how the general classification looked at the beginning of stage nine:

192km to go: The breakaway now has over two minutes of an advantage on the peloton, as the main group seem content to let the gap go out.

195km to go: Polti-Kometa are the only team that are represented at the head of the race, as their riders Mirco Maestri and Andrea Pietrobon got away at the very start of the stage and immediately began working together to pull out the gap. Manuele Tarozzi (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) had attempted to bridge across to them, but he has now been caught by the peloton.

200km to go: Alpecin-Deceuninck are already on the front of the peloton for Kaden Groves, as they are keen to control the gap to the breakaway, which currently sits at around a minute.

213km to go: A two-man breakaway has formed at the front of the race, but the attacks are not over yet with more moves going behind in the peloton.

214km to go: We're underway for stage nine of the Giro d'Italia after a slight delay due to a mechanical for Roel van Sintmaartensdijk (Intermarché-Wanty) at the back of the peloton.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.