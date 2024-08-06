Paris Olympics track cycling live: Great Britain win silver in men's team sprint

Refresh

A reminder that the main races to tune in for will be the men's and women's team pursuit finals. The men's race takes place at 17:33 GMT before the women's shortly after.

Men’s team sprint final - Netherlands take gold with second world record time (Image credit: Getty Images) The Netherlands have taken gold in the men’s team sprint final with their second world record time of the competition. Smashing the 41 second barrier out of the park, the Dutch set an astonishing time of 40.949 to power to gold. The huge margin meant that the Dutch were already celebrating before the final lap had even been completed. Jack Carlin, Hamish Turnbull and Ed Lowe took a hugely impressive silver after going up against a team of true monsters.

Great Britain and Australia set to go for gold in men’s team pursuit (Image credit: Getty Images) After an incredible ride from Great Britain, Australia have just smashed the World Record time and will join them in the battle for gold. Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Hayter, Ethan Vernon and Ollie Wood well and truly delivered with a time of 3:42.151, narrowly off the initial world record prior to the Australians going head to head with Italy. Australia then set an astonishing time of 3:40.730 to smash the world record. Great Britain face a huge task to topple them in the final tomorrow but they will certainly be ready for a fight.

3.42.151 for the Brits!! Just one tenth off WR pace.



Tanfield, Wood, Vernon and Hayter really turned that around there and it means Denmark will have to ride for Bronze.

Wow! Great Britain have done it.

Here's more on Bigham's crash from the man himself.

And they're off ..... this time for good.

Our man on the ground, Tom Davidson, says Charlie Tanfield is replacing Dan Bigham in this round after a crash. We'll have more on that when we get it. 27 degrees in the velodrome tonight, according to Tom.

GB and Denmark now get ready for one of the most hotly anticipated races of the evening. This in effect is a semi final. We've got a false start at first from the Dane's meaning we will go again.

Now we've got the men's team pursuit first round

France and Australia will race for bronze.

So there we have it .... our gold medal race later on this evening will be Great Britain vs the Netherlands in around 55 minutes time.

41.191 for the Netherlands! They've smashed the world record in this first round.

Netherlands v Canada is the final heat

What a ride from Jack Carlin! 41.819 for team GB. They've bettered their time from yesterday and will race for gold later this evening.

Now we've got Great Britain v Germany. Ed Lowe, Jack Carlin and Hamish Turnbull. They finished with 41.862 yesterday.

Australia have it there.... but only just. 42.336 A reminder here that the fastest two winning teams will eventually race for the gold and silver medals. The other two winning teams will race for the bronze medal.

China and Australia next

42,376! France are through and Japan are out.

It's a second false start in France v Japan.... and it's France again!

We've got four head to head heats after yesterday's qualifying. Netherlands set an Olympic best time yesterday with a time of 41:279

France v Japan it is then with a false start out of the way.

Next up it's the first round of the men's team sprint

That's the women's team pursuit qualifying done.... the medal races will be tomorrow. Here's the final top five from the qualification round. 1. New Zealand 4:04:679

2. USA 4:05:238

3. Great Britain 4:06:710

4. Italy 4:07:579

5. Germany 4:08:313

4:08:213 that's the fifth best time for the Germans.... the best they can hope for later this week is bronze now.

The Germans are in action now

GB are the third best team so far. 4:06:710

And they're off! Quick start for Great Britain

GB are up next ..... false start for them so they will have to go again.

4:05:238 for the Americans.

The US are up now.



Chloe Dygert and Kristen Faulkner are both part of the team for the Americans.

4:04:679 wow!! New Zealand top the leaderboard and finish just four tenths of a second off the World Record.

If anyone can topple the Italian's here they're guaranteed a chance to ride for silver and gold.

New Zealand next

The Italians finish a full second up on Australia. 4:07:579 ... that's the fastest time yet

The Italians are in action next

Our very own Tom Davidson is currently in the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome. Make sure you're following Tom on Twitter if you aren't already.

Australia top the leaderboard. They set a time of 4:08:612

(Image credit: Getty Images) Here's the Canadian team in action just now

They will be favourites to topple France here

Australia are next up.

Canada went at 4:12:205

This has gone very wrong here.... Canada are out on the course.



The lap board was completely off there and the Canadians are still going despite actually finishing two laps ago.

Canada are up next.

National record set! 4:08:797 Phenomenal.

two laps to go

The French are on the cusp of smashing their own record at the moment .... two seconds up on Ireland as it stands

France are out on the track now and already absolutely flying

Ireland were the next team up and set a time of 4:12:447