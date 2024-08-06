Live

Paris Olympics track cycling live: Great Britain win silver in men's team sprint

All the action from day two in the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome

Tom Thewlis
By
last updated

Good evening,

Welcome to our live coverage of tonight's track cycling events from the Paris Olympics

Refresh

A reminder that the main races to tune in for will be the men's and women's team pursuit finals. 

Join us for more from day three of the track cycling events tomorrow. 

That's it from us this evening. 

Men’s team sprint final - Netherlands take gold with second world record time

Great Britain and Australia set to go for gold in men’s team pursuit

3.42.151 for the Brits!! Just one tenth off WR pace.

Tanfield, Wood, Vernon and Hayter really turned that around there and it means Denmark will have to ride for Bronze. 

Wow! Great Britain have done it. 

Here's more on Bigham's crash from the man himself. 

And they're off ..... this time for good. 

Our man on the ground, Tom Davidson, says Charlie Tanfield is replacing Dan Bigham in this round after a crash. We'll have more on that when we get it. 27 degrees in the velodrome tonight, according to Tom. 

GB and Denmark now get ready for one of the most hotly anticipated races of the evening. 

Now we've got the men's team pursuit first round

France and Australia will race for bronze. 

So there we have it .... our gold medal race later on this evening will be Great Britain vs the Netherlands in around 55 minutes time. 

41.191 for the Netherlands! They've smashed the world record in this first round. 

Netherlands v Canada is the final heat

What a ride from Jack Carlin! 41.819 for team GB. 

Now we've got Great Britain v Germany. 

Australia have it there.... but only just. 

China and Australia next

42,376! France are through and Japan are out. 

It's a second false start in France v Japan.... and it's France again!

We've got four head to head heats after yesterday's qualifying. 

France v Japan it is then with a false start out of the way. 

Next up it's the first round of the men's team sprint

That's the women's team pursuit qualifying done.... the medal races will be tomorrow. 

4:08:213 that's the fifth best time for the Germans.... the best they can hope for later this week is bronze now.

The Germans are in action now

GB are the third best team so far. 

And they're off! Quick start for Great Britain

GB are up next ..... false start for them so they will have to go again. 

4:05:238 for the Americans. 

The US are up now.

Chloe Dygert and Kristen Faulkner are both part of the team for the Americans.

4:04:679 wow!! New Zealand top the leaderboard and finish just four tenths of a second off the World Record. 

If anyone can topple the Italian's here they're guaranteed a chance to ride for silver and gold.

New Zealand next

The Italians finish a full second up on Australia. 

The Italians are in action next

Our very own Tom Davidson is currently in the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome. Make sure you're following Tom on Twitter if you aren't already. 

Australia top the leaderboard. 

Canada

(Image credit: Getty Images)

They will be favourites to topple France here 

Australia are next up. 

Canada went at 4:12:205

This has gone very wrong here.... Canada are out on the course.

The lap board was completely off there and the Canadians are still going despite actually finishing two laps ago. 

Canada are up next. 

National record set! 4:08:797 

two laps to go

The French are on the cusp of smashing their own record at the moment .... two seconds up on Ireland as it stands

France are out on the track now and already absolutely flying

Ireland were the next team up and set a time of 4:12:447

Women's team pursuit qualifying

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1