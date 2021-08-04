Tokyo 2020 Olympics track cycling LIVE: Day three updates from sprint, Keirin and team pursuit final

Refresh

Fourth heat now: Japan, Lithuania, Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland and the Ukraine. It's the Ukraine who take the win with Olena Starikova, followed by Yuka Kobayashi of Japan who both go through to the next round.

Time for heat three and it's Canada, China, Germany, Mexico, ROC and Ukraine competing in this one. Canada's Kelsey Mitchell qualifies first with Mexico's Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez going through in second place.

Oh bad news for Katy Marchant after the first heat. Marchant had won the race but she has been relegated after deviating from her line in that race. She has been put in last place in her race now. Still has a chance in the Repechages is seems though.

Heat two now in the women's Keirin And it's Germany's Lea Friedrich who takes the win to qualify for the next round, with Daria Shmeleva (ROC) finishing second for automatic qualification. Hong Kong, South African, France and Lithuania will all race again in the Repechages in the hopes of qualifying.

The Derny has pulled off with three laps to go and China's Zhong Tianshi hits the front but Marchant jumps over the top with two laps to go. Marchant wants to lead from the front on the final lap and she'll pulling away. There it is, Marchant wins the opening heat in the women's Keiring, with Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) also qualifying into the next round by finishing second. The remaining three riders will have to compete again for their chance at qualification in the Repechages.

Next up it's the first heat in the first round of the women's Keirin. Katy Marchant of Team GB is in this event. And we're underway, with the electric Derny leading out the riders. For anyone who wants to know more about the slightly unusual Keirin format, check out our handy guide here

Jason Kenny and Jack Carlin are both through to the next round in the men's sprint, but it's the Dutchmen Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland who are the clear favourites, both tied with a new Olympic record as we head into the head-to-head races later today.

So after the qualifying round in the men's sprint we have 24 riders going through to the next round, with just six riders being eliminated. They are Pavel Yakushevskiy (ROC), Nitta Yudai (Japan), Jean Spies (South Africa), Tomas Babek (Czech Republic), Sergey Ponomaryov (Kazakhstan) and Kwesi Browne (Trinidad and Tobago), all eliminated after qualifying.

Final rider in the men's sprint qualifying is on the track, Jason Kenny. Silver medal in the team sprint yesterday, how is he going? It's a 9.510 for Kenny, which puts him eighth fastest

Harrie Lavreysen from the Netherlands on next, another gold medallist in the team sprint. Can he beat his team-mate's new Olympic record? Wow it's close, they are completely level with EXACTLY the same time, 9.215. That bumps Jack Carlin own into third spot, but we still have Jason Kenny to come.

Jeffrey Hoogland from the Netherlands on track now. He's already an Olympic champion at this games after the team sprint yesterday and definitely one of the favourites for gold in the sprint. And there it is, a new Olympic record from Hoogland with 9.215, he goes top of the leaderboard ahead of Jack Carlin from Team GB.

We're getting into the sharp end now, as we have the Dutch pairing Jeffrey Hoogland and Harrie Lavreysen coming up soon, with reigning champion Jason Kenny last off.

As I say that, Nicholas Paul from Trinidad and Tobago with a huge time, going second fastest. Paul set a time of 9.316, very close to Jack Carlin's time. Paul is also the current world record holder, after his 9.100 in September 2019.

Still no change to the fastest times so far: 1. Jack Carlin (GBr), 9.306

2. Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn), 9.518

3. Sebastien Vigier (Fra), 9.551

France's Sebastien Vigier just matched the old Olympic record to go third fastest. GB's Jack Carlin still top of the tables currently.

Japan's Yuta Wakimoto with another huge time, 9.518, which would have been the Olympic record if it hadn't been smashed by Jack Carlin.

Team GB's Jack Carlin on the course now and it's a rapid ride! BOOM new Olympic record and he goes top, 9.306. Absolutely flying effort.

We have a new fastest time set by Canada's Nick Wammes with a 9.587, just three hundredths of a second off the Olympic record.

We have a few more times set now, Hugo Barrette from Canada is second fastest with a time of 9.596, Tomas Babek from the Czech Republic is third fastest with a 9.856. These guys are knocking on the door of the Olympic record already, held by Jason Kenny from Rio, with a 9.551. The current world record is 9.100, set by Trinidad and Tobago's Nicholas Paul in 2019.

In this qualifying session, riders take to the track solo to complete one flying lap to set their best time, which will then sort the riders into their heats.

First up we have the qualifying for the men's sprint, featuring Jack Carlin and Jason Kenny of the USA. First up is Kwesi Browne from Trinidad and Tobabo, who has take on his 200m flying lap for the qualifying. He put down a strong benchmark of 9.966. Poland's Patryk Rajkowski has just gone faster with a 9.966, which puts him top.

Here is the schedule for today's racing: Wednesday, August 4, 3.30pm - 7.00pm Japan/7.30am - 11am UK Men's Sprint Qualifying Women's Keirin First round Men's Sprint 1/32 Finals Women's Keirin First round Repechages Men's Sprint 1/32 Finals Repechages Men's Team Pursuit Finals Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals Men's Team Pursuit Victory Ceremony Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals Repechages