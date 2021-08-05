Tokyo 2020 Olympics track cycling LIVE: Day four updates from the Omnium, Keirin and sprint

Refresh

Onto the next quarter-final in the men's sprint. Don't forget this is best of three in the head-to-head races now. Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago) up against Denis Dmitriev (ROC). Paul takes the win in that opener, continuing his brilliant form 1-0 to Paul.

Now for Max Levy (Germany) vs Jack Carlin of Team GB. Carlin has been on good for so far this event. Levy leads on the opening lap, Carlin let a gap open up but they're starting to up the pace now with two laps to go. Levy leads into the final lap but Carlin drops down the banking and undertakes Levy with speed, tearing past and taking a comfortable victory. What a move by Jack Carlin, outstanding from him. 1-0 Carlin

The next quarter final is Jason Kenny (GB) vs Harrie Lavreysen (Ned). Lavreysen one of the favourites for gold and Kenny the reigning Olympic champion. Kenny leads as they roll away for the start, keeping one eye over his shoulder. They're swerving up and down the track, Lavreysen overtakes and Kenny begins to follow. Kenny then ramps it up with two to go but Lavreysen keeps the lead. Final lap and the Dutchman is charging, Kenny tries to come around the outside on the final straight but Lavreysen takes the victory 1-0 to Lavreysen.

Back to the men's sprint now and it's the quarter-finals. The format now is head-to-head best of three races. First we have Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) and Sebastien Vigier. Vigier leads on the first lap and the pace is up with two laps to go. Hoogland puts in a huge blast on the final lap through and easily drops Vigier. 1-0 to Hoogland.

Here's the overall standings in the Omnium after two events 1. Jan Willem van Schip (Netherlands), 76pts

2. Matt Walls (Team GB), 76pts

3. Benjamin Thomas (France), 76pts

Van Schip has just swept up a huge amount of points - he now leads on 30 points, followed by Thomas and Walls. Last lap and Matt Walls just misses out on the final sprint. Van Schip (Netherlands) wins that event, followed by Thomas (France) and Matt Walls (GB).

Thomas (France), Walls (GB) and Schir (Sui) are still tied at the top of the standings. Five riders have also gained a lap, which gives them 20 additional points. Matt Walls has also just managed to lap the field, bringing his total points to 23, still tied with Thomas and Schir.

Netherlands and Switzerland are gaining now, both on two points as we have an attack. There's a group of four off the front now, including Netherlands and France. Jan Wille van Schip from the Netherlands has swept up some of the sprints and is now on three, tied with Walls and Thomas at the top of the table. Switzerland's Thery Schir has just won another point and is up to three as well.

Thomas leads on three points, but Matt Walls is catching, he's up to three points as well now. It's France and GB tied with 24 laps remaining.

One point for Campbell Stewart for New Zealand after the first sprint. Matt Walls takes a sprint on the next lap and takes one point. Benjamin Thomas from France takes a point. Thomas adds to his tally again and he's now up to three points.

Matt Walls leading from the front as this 40-lap race gets under way. No action yet as riders continue to peel off the front quickly. The first sprint is coming up in one lap.

Back to the men's Omnium now and it's time for the tempo race, This event features sprints every laps, with the winner of each lap awarded one point.

The second Repechages race is Sahrom from Malaysia, Vigier from France and Webster from New Zealand. Vigier surges from behind on the final straight to overtake Webster and secure the win. Vigier through to the semis, Webster and Sahrom eliminated

Swiftly moving on and it's the first of the Repachages in the men's sprint - Jason Kenny, Awang from Malaysia and Wakimoto from Japan. Jason Kenny leads from the front and takes the win - he progresses to the quarter-finals. Awang and Wakimoto are both eliminated.

Women's Keirin heat three and it's Kelsey Mitchell of Canada who wins and progresses. Kaarle McCullogh of Australia, Zhong Tianshi (China) and Liubov Basova (Ukraine) progress to the semi finals. Madalyn Godby (USA) and Yuka Kobayashi (Japan) are eliminated.

On to heat two in the women's Keirin semi-finals. Four riders from this race progress to the next round. Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) takes the win, ahead of Ellesse Andrews of New Zealand, Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez of Mexico and Lauriane Genest (Canada), who all go through to the smis. Mathilde Gros (France) and Lea Sophie Friedrich of Germany are both eliminated.

That crash between Marchant and Van Riessen, it looks like Van Riessen overlapped wheels with a rider in front and went down, falling in the path of Marchant who also crashed. Marchant is up and okay but Van Riessen is still on the floor with medical teams attending to her. That's Marchant out of the Keirin after that crash, she won't progress to the next round.

The Derny rolls out in front of the group and Lee Wai Sze from Hong Jong leads, Marchant currently sat in last wheel. Derny pulls of and the pace ramps up but Starikova from Ukraine take it up at the front. Final lap and there's a huge crash between the Netherlands and Team GB, Katy Marchant going down hard after a crash with Laurine van Riessen. Lee Wai Sze wins ahead of Starikova (Ukraine), Shmeleva (ROC) and Hinze (Germany), who all go through to the semifinals.

That's the men's sprint done for now (Repechages coming up later today). It's back to the women's Keirin now - heat one in the quarter-finals. Katy Marchant of GB is up in this first heat. It was a slightly awkward start in the Keirin for Marchant as she won her first race but was relegated for deviating from her line. Marchant then came back to comfortably win her Repechages and progress to the quarter finals. She's up against Germany, Hong Kong, Netherlands, ROC and Ukraine in this race.

Heat six is Max Levy (Germany) against Sam Webster of New Zealand. Final lap and Webster leads, Levy comes around the outside and cruises past to take victory and progress to the next round.

Heat five is Jason Kenny of GB against Denis Dmitriev of ROC. Dmitriev leads and drops to the inside of the track with Kenny trailing. Two laps to go and Dmitriev starts to up the pace as Kenny puts in a quick burst of speed. Final lap and Dmitriev leads, Kenny tries to come around the outside but the Brit just cannot get past. Dmitriev wins and qualifies for the quarter-finals on his first attempt. Kenny will race again in the Repechages later today, so he still has a chance to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Heat four now in the 1/8 finals is Nicholas Paul from Trinidad and Tobago vs Yuta Wakimoto of Japan. Paul has been on great form so far this games but Wakimoto has also been brilliant in front of home crowds. Two laps to go and they're shoulder to shoulder. It's physical racing but Paul has launched with a lap to go and he's pulled away from Wakimoto. Paul wins and progresses. Wakimoto will race again with one last chance of going through to the quarter finals.

Next up is Team GB's Jack Carlin vs Sebastien Vigier of France It's a slow start with Vigier leading as he starts to ramp up the pace with two laps to go. Carlin is swerving across the track to try and get past his man.

One lap left and Vigier leads but Carlin comes around the outside on the final turn and flies past the Frenchman to take victory. Carlin through to the quarter-finals, Vigier goes into the Repechages.

It's Netherlands vs Malaysia again in the second of the 1/8 finals, this time Harrie Lavreysen vs Muhammed Sahrom. Sahrom is leading into the final lap but Lavreysen comes past on the entrance to the penultimate turn and soars away to win the race.

Lavreysen through to the quarter finals.

We're back on to the men's sprint now with more head-to-head races. The first event in the 1/8 finals is Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) vs Azizulhasni Awang from Malaysia. It's the Dutchman, one of the big favourites for gold, who takes another comfortable win and moves through to the quarter finals later today. Awang will race again in the Repechages.

Here's the current overall standings in the men's Omnium: 1. Matt Walls (GBr), 40pts

2. Benjamin Thomas (Fra), 38pts

3. Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) 36pts 13. Elia Viviani (Ita), 16 pts

Two laps to go and the rest of the nations are fighting for position. New Zealand hits out on the front but it's Australia across the line first, but that doesn't matter because five riders had already lapped the field. It's Mall Walls taking the win! The Brit goes into the lead in the men's Omnium after one event. Walls was part of the group that lapped the field and was the best-placed rider from those five at the line, giving him the victory. Benjamin Thomas from France is second and Niklas Larsen from Denmark third. A great start to the Omnium.

Six laps to go and these five riders have lapped the rest of the field! Matt Walls in a great position now as that makes those five the leaders of the race.

We have an attacker as Denmark's Niklas Larsen has fired off the front and has a quarter of a lap advantage with 14 laps to go. Three riders in pursuit and they've bridged across to him, making it four riders out front from France, Denmark, Netherlands and Kazakhstan. Matt Walls has also fired off the front of the bunch and bridged across. We now have five riders out front with a half a lap gap. 10 laps to go.

Right we're underway with the first event - it's the start of the men's Omnium and the first discipline is the scratch race. As straightforward as it gets in the Omnium, it's a 40-lap (10km) first across the line wins race. Some great names competing in this year's Omnium including Matt Walls from Team GB, Elia Viviani from Italy, Roger Kluge from Germany and Kenny De Ketele from Belgium. The bunch is all together with 25 laps to go.

Here's the schedule for today's racing: Thursday, August 5, 3.30pm - 6:50pm Japan/7.30am - 10.50am UK Men's Omnium Scratch Race 1\4 Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals Women's Keirin Second Round Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals Repechages Men's Omnium Tempo Race 2\4 Men's Sprint 1/4 Finals Women's Keirin Third Round Men's Omnium Elimination Race 3\4 Women's Keirin Final Places 7 to 12 Women's Keirin Finals Men's Omnium Points Race 4\4 Men's Sprint Final Places 5 to 8 Women's Keirin Victory Ceremony Men's Omnium Victory Ceremony