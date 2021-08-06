Tokyo 2020 Olympics track cycling LIVE: Follow all the action from day five

Refresh

There's a crash - one of the Italian riders has gone down with an Irish rider

GB take the first sprint, Katie Archibald ahead of Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands. Sprint 1 GB 5 points

NL 3pts

Fra 2pts

Ita 1pts



The French team have been dragged back with a trio of from the Netherlands, Italy and GB trying to get clear

First attack from France to try and gain a lap

And we're off, the women's Madison is underway. There's 12 intermediate sprints along the way, with points awarded if you gain a lap as well

15 pairs here in the Madison, so 30 riders in all on the track

The women's Madison is a 30km event, so 120 laps of the track

The Madison is one of the most entertaining events on the track, but it can be hard to understand if you've not seen it before. Here's an overview of the event: Madison: Everything you need to know about the new event in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Following the next two repechages we'll have the women's Madison. This is the first time the women have raced the Madison at the Olympic Games, and Britain's Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald will be strong contenders for gold,

Home favourite Yuka Kobayashi (Japan) has just won the first repechages in the women's sprint. The four repechages races are three-woman races, but only one rider will qualify for the next round

Carlin will now face Dmitriev in the bronze medal final

Lavreysen did a good job to force Carlin to lead it from the front. The Brit had enough to fight right to the line but couldn't stop the rush of the Dutchman, who'll face his compatriot in the gold medal final

It's a cagey and slow start to this semi final

Hear come Jack Carlin and Harrie Lavreysen. The Dutchman is 1-0 up so Carlin has to win here

Hoogland led that sprint from the front and, despite a late move by Dmitriev, was able to hold on for the line to take the second round and go into the gold medal final

The men's sprint is back on with the second round of the semis. Dmitriev is off against Hoogland, who is 1-0 up

Anastasiia Voinova takes the final heat over her team-mate Daria Shmeleva

The last two riders are both ROC team members, they finished 12th and 13th in the first qualifying round so are very evenly matched

Just one heat left to go in the women's sprint, then on to the repechages

No real surprises so far about the riders who've made it through the sprints so far. Anyone who's lost so far in this round will have a chance to qualify in the repechages which follow later

There's no best of three in this round, it's just a one off between the riders. As mentioned the fastest riders from qualifying go against the slower riders, and Lea Friedrich (Ger) has just breezed through her round against Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)

Right, the sprinting continues. The women's sprints 1/32 finals are on - we have 16 head to heads here to get through

It was a feisty ride from Jack Carlin as he attacked from behind but Lareysen looked imperious as he just held him off when the sprint opened up with 1.5 laps to go

Next up is Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) against Jack Carlin of Great Britain

Dmitriev leads it out with two laps to go but can't stop Hoogland coming round him to take the first victory. The semi-finals are a best out of three competition

Next up is the men's sprint semi finals - we have Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) against Dennis Dmitriev (ROC) in the first race

Urszula Los (Poland), Marlena Karwacka (Poland), Kirstie James (New Zealand), Jessica Lee (Hong Kong), Coralie Demay (France) are the five riders eliminated from the first round. The rest will now go into head to heads later today with the faster riders meeting those who finished further down the rankings

GB's Katy Marchant is the last rider to set a time, qualifying with a 10.495 to finish in eighth

These are some fast qualifying times. To get in the top 10 you'd need to record a 10.5, much faster than the previous Olympic Record

25 riders have finished so far and Germany occupy the top two spots. It's the five bottom riders who will be eliminated however

Another new top time; Lea Friedrich records a 10.310 to set a new Olympic Record and take the top spot

Eight riders have so far gone faster than Becky James's old Olympic Record, and there's probably more to come

Lauriane Genest (Can) goes close to the top time, just 0.06 off Gros and the Olympic record

We have a new best time - Mathilde Gros (Fra) puts in a 10.4 to go into top spot and set a new Olympic record!

There's five riders so far who've recorded over 11 seconds. A sub-11 lap should be enough to see you through this round

Kaarle McCulloch (Aus) would have broken the Olympic record if she'd gone first, riding to a 10.679 in her lap. That will be more than enough to qualify as it puts her in second place

New Olympic Record! Elise Andrews has broken Becky James' OR with a 10.563. The New Zealander is flying high after her keirin silver yesterday

Seven riders have completed their flying laps so far. Shanju Bao of China currently has the benchmark time of 10.723

There's 29 riders in the women's sprint so a lot of times to get through - we've had New Zealand and France so far. Only 24 riders will progress through this round.

We'll have the final of the women's Madison later as well as the men's sprint final as well

There's a lot of sprinting today, we're getting underway with the women's sprint qualifying, where riders complete a flying 200m lap to set a qualifying time for the later rounds