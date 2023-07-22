Tour de France live: stage 20 – Thibaut Pinot attacks on the Petite Ballon

Refresh

11km to go: Pinot, Pidcock and Barguil dropped as Pog and Vingegaard turn up the heat. Pogacar looking good for the stage win.

12km to go: Tadej Pogacar attacks out of the front of the peloton, and, with Vingegaard and Gall, immediately closes the gap on Pinot, Pidcock and Barguil.

15km to go: the Frenchman begins the Col du Platzerwasel with 15 seconds on the remnants of the break and just 46 seconds on the peloton. Allez, Thibaut!

21km to go: David Gaudo hits the deck hard on a tight hairpin but he's back on his bike

24km to go: Pinot crests the Petite Ballon with a 30-second gap over Pidcock and Warren Barguil and 1.20 over the peloton

27km to go: Thibaut Pinot opens a prominent gap on the Petite Ballon, 21 seconds back to the break, 1.20 back to the peloton. The crowds are stadium-esque!

31km to go: UAE driving full gas at the front of the peloton bring the gap down to under a minute. The news of this, however, inspires a reaction from Thibaut Pinot and he picks up the pace again, attacking off the front of the break

33km to go: Thibaut Pinot lighting up the slopes of the Petite Ballon, lining out the breakaway as he goes.

34km to go: And the Petite Ballon begins...

34km to go: Tour heading into the town of Munster, home of the smelliest cheese on planet Earth

36km to go: currently in the midst of descent towards the base of the Petit Ballon, a category-one climb that averages 8.1% gradient over 9.3km. The break have drawn out the gap to 1-19

This year's king of the mountains (Image credit: Getty)

51km to go: Giulio Ciccone wins this year's king of the mountains competition – punching the air with jubilation as he crests the Col de la Schlucht first and becomes the first Italian to win the polka dots since Claudio Chiappucci in 1992

57km to go: The minute gap between break and peloton remains as the category-three Col de la Schlucht begins. Ciccone could well conclude his KOM mission at the summit

60km to go: the break are keeping the peloton (currently being driven forward by UAE) at just over a minute in arrears.

65km to go: France dares to dream! Thibaut Pinot has made it into the front group. (Image credit: Getty)

68km to go: Ciccone crests the summit first and edges ever closer to securing the top spot of the KOM competition. He could potentially wrap it up on the next categorised climb

70km to go: Another category-two climb starts (Col de Grosse Pierre), again with Ciccone at the head of affairs

71km to go: bloodied and battered but Rodriguez has been given the go ahead to defend his fourth position on GC (Image credit: Getty)

76km to go: Ciccone takes maximum points on the seconds climb of the day

78km go: Tom Pidcock looking strong in the leaders' group. Could he be saving his best for last?

80km to go: Bora-Hansgrohe pulling the peloton as the Tour embarks the category-two Col de la Croix de Moinats

83km to go: Mads Pederson has gone full cyborg – pulling the break (and Ciccone) over 30 seconds away from the peloton

85km to go: Vingegaard has dropped back to the peloton, his presence obviously thought incongruous in the break!

91km to go: Meanwhile a large-ish group including Jonas Vingegaard and Tom Pidcock have slipped away during the melee. They currently have 15 seconds on the main bunch

95km to go: Rodriguez has blood streaming from a cut above his eye and is missing skin on his left arm and leg; not the ending to Tour that he or indeed Ineos Grenadiers wanted

96km to go: Ineos Grenadiers' GC man Carlos Rodriguez has taken what looks to be quite a tumble on the descent.

105km to go: Julian Alaphilippe leading a strung-out peloton down the subsequent descent. It's a technical one!

108km to go: And he's done it... Ciccone sprints to spoils on the first climb of the day, albeit with very little competition

110km to go: Mads Pedersen doing a massive turn to pace Ciccone (and the rest of the peloton) to crest of the Ballon d'Alsace

115k to go: King of the mountain points are being played out on the first climb of the day with current leader Giulio Ciccone sitting in the wheels at the front of the peloton while Matteo Trentin pulls the pack back and past Victor Campenarts

120km to go: Campenaerts, riding solo now, still has 36 seconds on the peloton as the Tour starts to ascend the Ballon d'Alsace

Victor Campenaerts is straight off the front from kilometre zero and joined by Lotto-Dstny team-mate Jasper De Buyst. They already have 26 seconds on the peloton.

1km left of the depart reel then the penultimate stage of this fascinating Tour officially begins...

A stage win will be on the minds of many today – particularly Thibaut Pinot racing in his home departement in his last ever Tour. Bonne chance, Thibaut!