Tour de France stage 19 LIVE: Julian Alaphilippe, Tom Pidcock, Fred Wright and Mathieu van der Poel all part of large breakaway as race splits

(Image credit: Getty Images) Here's our lead men in action.

42km to go: It's 4-28 to the peloton now for Campenaerts and Clarke. The Philipsen group are 52 seconds behind them.



You never know, this could stick.



The fourth peloton of sorts on the road is now more than ten minutes behind the leaders.

56km to go: This race is crazy today! It's like the E3 Saxo Classic or something else that's equally as frenetic.



The huge group of leaders is 2-33 ahead of the yellow jersey group. Campenaerts and Clarke still have a bit of a gap, around 20 seconds, but that won't last.





Little reminder that Campenaerts was out in front all day yesterday too. What a warrior!

61km to go: Campenaerts and Simon Clarke (Israel Premier Tech) have both pushed on out of that front group.

Victor Campenaerts is still going at the front of that group.



Rasmus Tiller (Uno-X) is just behind him.

The breakaway have been caught by the second group on the road. We've now got a huge breakaway up ahead but it will almost certainly split again.

So the full situation looks like this:



We've got our breakaway containing Alaphilippe, Pedersen and others in front. Another group containing Philipsen and Van der Poel are 30 seconds behind them. The yellow jersey group is another 25 seconds back, and then we have another reduced peloton 7-46 behind the Alaphilippe group.



Chaos!

69km to go: Biniam Girmay, Matias Skjelmose and Valentin Madouas are in that green jersey group too.

The yellow jersey group is about a minute behind the breakaway, but the Philipsen group is at 32 seconds from the leaders.

70km to go: The second group on the road contains Jasper Philipsen, Mathieu van der Poel and several Alpecin-Deceuninck riders along with a handful from Uno-X.

Wow! This is fascinating.



The peloton is really severely split now.



About 20 to 30 riders have got up the road from the main field and are hovering in between the yellow jersey group and the breakaway.

74km to go: The leaders seem to have had their morale massively dented.



It's just 32 seconds that they have over the peloton now.

75km to go: The breakaway go through the intermediate sprint point.



Pedersen snaps up the 20 points on offer for first place with Campenaerts in second.

80km to go:



So we now have seven men up the road.



Politt is back in the main field.



A second peloton of dropped riders is a little further back at around six minutes currently.

The German rider looks absolutely furious.



The Bora-Hansgrohe team car has only just arrived on the scene but that's him probably very much done for the day.



Politt has been caught by the main field now.

90km to go: Argh! That's absolutely gutting!



Nils Politt has just had a broken chain on his bike. He's absolutely fuming as the neutral service car doesn't have a bike that fits him.

90km to go: The situation on the road is still very much the same.



The breakaway have 1-02 on the main field who seem more than happy to let that break continue up ahead.

113km to go:



Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick-Step), Matteo Trentin (UAE Emirates, Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious), Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), Georg Zimmerman (Intermarche-Circus-Wanty), Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma), Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic) and Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Dstny) are all up the road.



They have 1-18 on the main field for now.

Alright! We've got out breakaway and it's a powerful one.

Not a surprise given the types of rider that were in that move then. Pidcock was there, Alaphilippe was back amongst it as was Laporte, Kung and countless others.

120km to go:



Looks like I spoke too soon! That break was shut down pretty quickly!

(Image credit: Getty Images) Here's the race leader in action today.

Right! This is interesting!



A huge number of riders have caught Bettiol now and if they work together, this will definitely stick.

124km to go:



Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) catches Pollitt and is straight onto the front.



The Italian drops Pollitt on this slight uncategorised climb and it will be interesting to see who can join him.

124km to go: Pollitt try's again to get up the road and make something stick.



Several riders are after him but it seems almost impossible to get away and staya way today.

Alaphilippe and Kung have now been joined by several other riders including Laporte.



When are we going to get a move that actually sticks?

131km to go: Pedersen and Lutsenko are back in.



Julian Alaphilippe and Stefan Kung are the next riders to give it a go.

140km to go:



Lutsenko is back on terms with Pedersen for now but how long will that last?

Both the leaders and peloton are onto the descent from the first climb now.



Pedersen is pushing on slightly as Lutsenko hesitates on some of the corners.

145km to go: Lutsenko and Pedersen are really working nicely together here and switching turns regularly.



They've got 15 seconds on the bunch at the moment but could really do with some extra firepower up there.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Absolutely stunning scenes in the Jura today!

148km to go: Meanwhile Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) has made a mechanical issue at the back of the peloton.



The Aussie is battling to try and get back as the tempo ramps up.

149km to go: Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) and Krist Neilands (Israel-Premier Tech) are all trying to get involved in the chase.

150km to go: Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious), Remi Cavangna (Soudal Quick-Step) and Ion Izagirre (Cofidis) are chasing the lead duo.

150km to go: The two leaders are onto the first climb of the day - the cat.4 Cote du Bois de Lionge - and a huge group full of talent is chasing them.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Here's Giulio Ciccone in the polka dot jersey with Eddy Merckx and Jonas Vingegaad at the start this morning.

154km to go: Mads Pedersen is the next rider to try his luck as the riders tackle this small uncategorised hill.



Aleksey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan) is coming across to the Dane.

156km to go: Looks like that was all for nothing! But Sagan is clearly very fired up today.

156km to go: Right!! Here we goooo!!!



Peter Sagan has just launched himself up the road and is pushing on.

158km to go:



Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ) and Axel Zingle (Cofidis) are the next two riders to get away. They've got a gap of literally a few seconds for now.

160km to go: Mathieu Burgadeau (TotalEnergies) is the next man to try and make something happen.



Matteo Trentin (UAE Emirates), Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) and Pollitt are all floating around at the front tracking moves.

160km to go: Campenaerts is back in the bunch as several other riders scrap to get up the road.

161km to go: A handful of other riders have made it up to Campenaerts.



Nils Pollitt (Bora-Hansgrohe) is one of them.

166km to go: Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) and Corbin Strong (Israel-PremierTech) are trying to get across to Campenaerts.

168km to go: Fred Wright also getting in amongst it. What a turn up that would be if he got in a break that stuck today!

168km to go: Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Dstny) is trying to set something up.



The Belgian is one hell of an engine. You can recognise his position on the bike from anywhere.

170km to go: Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) won a similar stage to this at the Giro d'Italia in 2021.



He's another man to watch out for when the pace ramps up!

171km to go:



Four riders have a small gap on the bunch. Looks like Alpecin aren't prepared to let anything go unless they have a man in it.

Right they're underway!



It's that man Asgreen leading the peloton out of the neutralised section.

Just over three kilometres from the neutralised start.



Some real lumps in the road so I'm edging more and more to it being one for the break.



So many of the world's best puncheurs are without a stage win at this Tour. Wouldn't it be brilliant to see riders like Mathieu van der Poel light it up today?

Today's stage: Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny 172 kilometres (Image credit: ASO) Here's a little look at today's stage.



On paper it's pretty hilly so could favour the breakaway again after Kasper Asgreen's heroics yesterday. Although the sprinters aren't going to make the same mistake again and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) will be determined to get a shot at a fifth Tour stage win this afternoon.



The route features two categorised climbs.



The first coming at 23km into the day - the cat.4 Cote du Bois de Lionge - which is really nothing more than a bump in the road, although it could provide a spring board for a break to getaway.



Later on the riders will face the cat.3 Cote d'Ivory which should provide more of a test ahead of the finish.

In just a few moments time the peloton will be starting the neutralised roll out in Moirans-en-Montagne.