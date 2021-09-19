World Championships time trial LIVE: Updates from elite men's TT

Hello cycling fans and welcome to Cycling Weekly live coverage from the Road World Championships 2021 in Flanders.
We'll be bringing you updates from the elite men's time trial from Knokke-Heist to Bruges.
The UCI World Championships are a celebration of everything that is great in our sport, but this weekend we have also had a tragic reminder of the dangers that follow when riding your bike out on the road.
Former professional rider Chris Ankers Sørensen has died after he was hit by a driver while cycling on the World Championships time trial course on the eve of the race.
The Dane, who retired from the peloton in 2018, was a hugely respected broadcaster working with Danish television, who had been covering the 2021 Worlds in a year that Denmark is expected to flourish.
Here is the official course preview for the men's elite TT in Flanders.
This year riders face a 43.3km-long run from Knokke-Heist to Bruges, on a mostly flat course, albeit with a gradual rise to the finish line (according to the profile at least).
The course is also pretty technical, with some really sharp turns and a winding loop in the middle section, so watch out for some sketchy cornering. This will definitely suit riders who spent a lot of time on the TT bike and aren't afraid to lean it over in the turns.
Men Elite ITT | Course Preview
Start Time: 14:30 CEST
Distance: 43.3 km
Elevation: 78 m
For the all important timings, the race will get underway at 1.40pm BST with Christofer Jurado Lopez of Panama, with the final rider set to push off at 3.05pm BST.
Here are the names to look out for:
1:55:00 - Daniel Bigham (Great Britain)
2:07:00 - Remco Evenepoel (Belgium)
2:44:30 - Ethan Hayter (Great Britain)
2:58:00 - Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia)
2:59:30 - Remi Cavagna (France)
3:01:00 - Kasper Asgreen (Denmark)
3:02:30 - Stefan Küng (Switzerland)
16:04:00 - Wout van Aert (Belgium)
16:05:30 - Filippo Ganna (Italy)
Good afternoon folks!
Cycling Weekly digital news editor Alex Ballinger here. I'm bringing you live coverage for today's thrilling elite men's TT at the World Championships in Flanders.
The race is wide open, as reigning champion Filippo Ganna tries to defend his title against challengers like Stefan Küng, Wout van Aert, and Remco Evenepoel.
We should be set for an explosive TT.