World Championships time trial LIVE: Updates from elite men's TT

The UCI World Championships are a celebration of everything that is great in our sport, but this weekend we have also had a tragic reminder of the dangers that follow when riding your bike out on the road.

Former professional rider Chris Ankers Sørensen has died after he was hit by a driver while cycling on the World Championships time trial course on the eve of the race.

The Dane, who retired from the peloton in 2018, was a hugely respected broadcaster working with Danish television, who had been covering the 2021 Worlds in a year that Denmark is expected to flourish.

