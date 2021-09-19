‘Unbearable that we will never see each other again’: Cycling world responds to death of Chris Anker Sørensen

The cycling world has been devastated by the news that former professional rider Chris Anker Sørensen has died.

Danish rider-turned-commentator Sørensen was killed after he was hit by a driver on the eve of the 2021 Road World Championships in Flanders, while riding the time trial course.

Following news of the 37-year-old’s death, friends and colleagues have paid tribute to a “sweet, talented, thoughtful” man.

Rest in peace my old friend. Chris Anker Sörensen, father, husband, great cyclist and even greater human beeing.

Andreas Kron, a current Danish pro riding for Lotto-Soudal, said: “I still can’t believe that my idol, mentor, team-mate and friend passed away.

“You always believed in me, supported me, and showed me what it takes to be a pro rider.

“All my love and thoughts to your family, you will forever be in my heart.”

Sørensen turned pro back in 2007 with the CSC ProTeam, eventually stepping up to the WorldTour with Saxo Bank in 2009.

So very sad today on hearing of the death of Chris Anker Soerensen in Belgium. He was a great rider and a very nice man. His commentary for Danish TV was excellent and he always found time to ride his bike before work. Thanks for the memories Chris Anker.

Danish journalist Bryan Nygaard said: “Sweet, thoughtful, talented friend. It is unbearable to think that we will never see each other again.

“You were always there for everyone else, even when you were doing the greatest things for yourself in your life and in your career. Rest in peace, Chris Anker Sørensen. There is no consolation, only love.”

Sørensen took five pro wins during his 14 years in the peloton, including stages of the Giro d’Italia and the Critérium du Dauphiné, before his retirement in 2018, while riding for Continental squad Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team.

After his racing career, Sørensen joined the broadcast team at TV2 in Denmark, including covering the 2021 World Championships.

UCI president David Lappartient said: “Words can’t express my sadness to hear of the tragic passing of former professional cyclist and journalist, Chris Anker Sørensen.

“To the family and friends, my deepest sympathies for this terrible loss.”