'My pacing was too aggressive': Geraint Thomas ships 30 seconds in final 8km of Dauphiné time trial
The Welshman had been fastest at the intermediate time check, at which point he knew he'd overdone it
By Jonny Long
Geraint Thomas admits his pacing was too aggressive on the Critérium du Dauphiné's stage four time trial, as he set the fastest time through the intermediate check before losing half a minute over the final eight kilometres.
"My pacing was a bit too aggressive really for what I had today. I just felt like I was legless even going through the time check I was like 'ah crap, I've overdone this'. It was then just survival really, trying to hang on," Thomas said after the stage.
The Ineos rider was eighth heading into the race against the clock, and remains in that position on GC after finishing on the same time as race leader Lukas Pöstlberger, just scraping inside the top 10 on the stage, 23 seconds in arrears to stage winner Alexey Lutsenko (Astana).
"It's not the type of course where you want to be hanging on for the last seven or eight km. You need to be strong there, it needs to be in reverse."
>>> Is this Ineos Grenadiers' team for the Tour de France 2021?
Stage five is a lumpy day out before three increasingly difficult days in the mountains where the race will be decided.
"Richie's still up there..." Thomas continued, before catching himself. "Well, I'm there or thereabouts, still all to play for."
Porte was eight seconds faster than Thomas on the stage and leapfrogs his team-mate into seventh, 16 seconds down in the overall.
"It was horrible, it's such a hard time trial," Porte told CyclingProNet. "All things considered it's not a bad ride. I'm happy with that. It's such a hard course to get into a rhythm but I guess the form is pretty good."
At a time before Thomas had finished his ride and Porte's was the fastest effort so far, Porte was asked whether he would assume leadership of the team this race if he found himself in yellow.
"I don't really know, I mean Geraint is the leader for the Tour, I think he's happy for me to be up there here but looking at the weekend it's going to be all hands on deck and Geraint is the one with the runs on the board. We'll see how it goes."
-
-
Lukas Pöstlberger clings on to Critérium du Dauphiné lead in stage four time trial as Lutsenko takes win
Alexey Lutsenko won the stage four time trial at the Critérium du Dauphiné, now trailing Pöstlberger by just one second in the overall
By Jonny Long •
-
Trek-Segafredo aboard new disc brake Speed Concept at Critérium du Dauphiné
The team bike of choice for the day features low seatstays and disc brakes, unlike the existing Speed Concept
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
-
Lukas Pöstlberger clings on to Critérium du Dauphiné lead in stage four time trial as Lutsenko takes win
Alexey Lutsenko won the stage four time trial at the Critérium du Dauphiné, now trailing Pöstlberger by just one second in the overall
By Jonny Long •
-
Sonny Colbrelli battles to tough uphill sprint victory on stage three of Critérium du Dauphiné 2021
The Italian sprinter fought hard to get clear of his rivals in the final 100m
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Lukas Pöstlberger makes marvellous breakaway move stick to steal stage two of the Critérium du Dauphiné
Lukas Pöstlberger hung on to take stage two of the Critérium du Dauphiné
By Jonny Long •
-
Brent Van Moer survives from the breakaway to take opening stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné 2021
Lotto-Soudal Brent Van Moer won stage one of the 2021 Critérium du Dauphiné
By Jonny Long •
-
Here's why Jumbo-Visma are riding blue tyres at the Critérium du Dauphiné 2021
Jumbo-Visma could be spotted using blue tyres at the Critérium du Dauphiné 2021, but why?
By Jonny Long •
-
Ineos Grenadiers announce super-strong team for Critérium du Dauphiné 2021
The Tour de France build-up race is always a big objective for the British squad
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Critérium du Dauphiné 2021 route: Three mountain stages and time trial in pre-Tour de France race
The time trial returns to the race after an absence for the first time since 1947 at last year's race
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Critérium du Dauphiné 2021 start list: All the teams down for the Tour de France build-up race
All the names for the pre-Tour form marker
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •