New BMC Roadmachine X launched

The new BMC Roadmachine X is intended to be a do it all versatile road bike which is also highly capable off road

Swiss bike brand BMC has unveiled its latest creation, the BMC Roadmachine X. The aluminium Roadmachine X is intended to be a highly versatile and functional package with BMC describing it as ideal for “endless adventure rides, dirt road day-trips, or on the backroad commute.”

The new bike features a 1x drive train, disc brakes and generous clearance for wide tyres.

The Roadmachine X sits below the more expensive Roadmachine RM01 and RM02 models, which are road specific and feature full carbon frames. BMC also offers the more affordable Roadmachine RM03 which features an aluminium frame and carbon fork with the new Roadmachine X differentiating itself with a number of key features.

To assist in mixed surface adventures, the Roadmachine X comes with mounts for a rear rack and hidden mudguard mounts.

The stated maximum inflated tyre width is 34mm without mudguards, but this still leaves plenty of clearance with the frame. BMC has addressed compliance in the frame, with the inclusion of a D-shape seat post similar to that used in the carbon Roadmachines and Teammachine. The D-shape post is able to flex slightly, with other compliance coming from the bikes carbon fork.

Despite being aluminium, the Roadmachine X is still a BMC, meaning premium quality and smoothweld technology has been employed, along with internal cable routing, for a really smart aesthetic.

Initially the Roadmachine X is going to be available in the model and specification shown, which utilises a SRAM Rival 1x groupset with a 40t chainring and SRAM Apex 11-42 cassette.

There is also an integrated chain guide and flat mount hydraulic brakes with 160mm rotors. The tyres supplied are WTB Exposure 34mm with tan sidewalls and plenty of clearance visible. The wheels are the tubeless compatible Mavic Allroad disc.

Six sizes will be available (47/51/54/56/58/61cm) with some slight variations in geometry across these, but our 54cm bike pictured here has a 172mm head tube, 73.5-degree seat angle and 71.5-degree head angle. With regards to weight, the aluminium frame is claimed to weigh 1270g in a size 54cm.

UK pricing is yet to be announced, however prices in euros and Swiss francs are €2,199 / CHF2,399 respectively. Availability is stores is expected to be September.