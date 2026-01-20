Stop scaring your dog: Look's new cleats are the simple fix cyclists need

Look Cycle, the storied French cycling brand, seems to be reaching for some really low-hanging fruit just lately, and we’re here for it.

Following the launch of its practical, searingly obvious, but wholly useful, Look Keo Vision pedal lights, the company has done the unthinkable and landed another sure smash hit.

The brand has followed up its last bright idea – pun intended – with something that essentially lets you get to the bar a bit more safely, even when wearing your fanciest and most carbonesque road shoes.

Look is calling its revised cleats, Keo Grip Cleats, claiming to be “extending the legacy of the Keo cleat range.”

We don’t know what that means, but we do know that adding little rubber grips to the bottom of your cleats will not only potentially save you money by extending the life of the cleats, but that they may also prevent the often-terrifying tottering and sliding we’re all far too familiar with when stopping at the cafe or cake shop.

And woe betide you if you forget you’re wearing the old, harder versions and walk straight in across the parquet flooring when you get home. You’re not only in significant danger of getting knocked over by the terrified dog as you tap dance your way back through the kitchen, but you're also likely denting even the most seasoned oak flooring and completely trashing anything cheaper.

The Keo Grip cleats are made with what Look claims are “durable compounds for a longer lifespan and an optimised contact patch that ensures rock-solid foot stability.” The enlarged fore-aft grip zones attached to the cleat have been redesigned and widened by a total of 2cm, featuring optimised pads that it says significantly improve stability, limit slipping, and secure every step when off the bike.

The low-friction 'Silent Float' technology, integrated at the rear of the cleat, also dramatically reduces creaking noises, limits abrasion, and ensures a smoother, quieter interface with the pedal blade.

Riders can dial in their position precisely with three float options to suit their needs: 0-degree for a fixed, ultra-precise foot hold, 4.5-degree for the best balance between stability and comfort, or 9-degree for maximum freedom of movement and reduced stress on the knees. The Keo Grip cleats are also fully compatible with the Look fit wedges and spacers, allowing for adjustments through combinations of cleat spacer thicknesses, shims, and 56 mm pedal spindles.

The new Keo Grip cleats are available from January 2026 and will set you back £19.99/$28/€20.

So what’s not to like?

We have a pair on the way for testing, and if they work as the press release states they should, then my next pair of Look cleats will almost certainly be these, not the older, slidier ‘race’ version.