Meet the new brand offering affordable performance cycling kit

Promotional feature with Souke Sports

Cycling has become a part of daily life for many, and we’re now seeking better riding wear which is professionally designed for cycling. Thus, more and more new brands coming out making cycling apparel. Some are great, some are okay, some are expensive, some are cheap, some are professional, and some are just a copy of big brands.

Souke Sports is a new brand in the UK market, but the company has over 10 years of experience in making cycling wear. After many years of successful business, it decided to expand the brand internationally through online sales. The head office is located in London, UK, while the factory is in China with warehouses worldwide.

Souke Sports has an R&D team who is working daily researching on new fabric, comfort, and designs, keeping in mind the comfort of the rider as a top priority.

Souke Sports owns its factory, which helps lower the cost and provide better quality at the lowest price to the customer.

Quality control is very strict; each item has to pass several quality checks before packing and shipping, ensuring the final product that reaches the customer is 100 per cent perfect.

With fast tracked shipping and a 30 days return policy, you’ll find stress-free shopping as well as returns if you are not completely satisfied.

Souke Sports pays special attention to the minutest and finest details, which separates them from other sports clothing manufacturers. Cycling wear needs extra care and attention, not only on the fabric – which quickly evaporates sweat to makes the rider feel drier and more comfortable – but also on the pad design and its material to make the rider feel comfortable on the longer rides and prevent any bacterial infections.

A very close eye is kept on how the products perform under different conditions and weather, meaning the customer gets the latest and most up-to-date technology in their kit.

Let’s take a look at the Souke Sports range:

Souke Sports has three lines in its cycling range: Reg-line, which mainly sells on Amazon and the official website; Pro-line, which is their highest quality line for amateur and professional cyclists, and only sells on the official website, and finally the Designer-line, which sells exclusively on the Souke Custom website. Now let’s briefly have look at the ranges in more detail.

Reg line: This line is mainly sold online, with a budget-friendly price and is suitable for every day and amateur cyclists. This line contains jerseys, gloves, socks, shorts/pants, and gilets. The fabric is made from high-quality polyester which dries quicker and is softer to wear. This line’s clothes are a looser fit, so most clients can wear them not only for cycling but also for daily wear. All the jerseys contain zipped pockets and shorts use breathable and antibacterial fabric. The thickness of the pad is suitable and provides less shock and great comfort during the long rides. The price of the Reg line products ranges from £20 to £50.

Pro line: This is high-end Italian fabric with great elasticity, quick-dry material, and is very soft to touch, just like a second skin. All the jerseys contain three zipped pockets. For the leg grippers on the shorts, Souke Sports uses latex or customised high-end material to help to prevent the edges from moving. The pad is made with material that is lighter and thinner than the Reg line. The fit of the shorts is tighter and provides much better aerodynamics, good enough for a professional cyclist. The price of the Pro line products ranges from £90 to £250

Custom line: This line is based on the Souke Sports Pro line, using the best fabric and high-end material. Customers can design their jerseys, shorts, jackets by adding logos, sponsorships, and have their name printed using the best 3D designing tool available on the Souke Sports website. It’s so simple that you don’t need any expertise in designing. The colours can be selected from a wide range by choosing default patterns and materials. The final product can be assessed with the 360-degree tool that will show you how good it looks. You can provide pictures or any logos that can be printed as per your request and you can design the whole cycling kit by yourself. If you need help from the Souke Sports experts, they can provide you with a few designs and samples which you can approve. The final product will be ready and shipped within 15 working days.

Souke Sports is offering a great deal for Cycling Weekly readers to get hold of the latest ranges. Use the coupon code CyclingWeekly at checkout and you can get 15% off at the Souke Sports website. With a 30-day return policy, there’s no reason not to give the latest kit from Souke Sports a try now.