Win a Specialized Turbo Creo SL

E-bikes have opened up a world of possibilities and opportunities within cycling, with their rechargeable battery and motor assistance given a new branch of cycling options to riders of all ages and abilities.

Whether you are someone looking to get into the sport for the first time, been riding for decades and need a little support to stay on the road, or perhaps you are just looking for a new buzz to your cycling repertoire, then an e-bike could be the thing for you.

No e-bike is as elegant and light as the class-leading Specialized Turbo Creo SL, and you get your hands on one for free by winning our competition.

The name Creo Super Light is named for that exact reason as it has a lightweight SL 1.1 motor which can double your effort with as much as 240 watts of power. This silent and seemless powerful assistance can improve your riding experience as it mimics your natural unassisted riding cadence.

When this is combined with the high performance FACT 11r carbon frame it not only inspires confidence but also reduces the overall weight of the bike even further.

The Creo SL also comes with Future Shock 2.0 technology, which helps reduce the affect that natural bumpy or hilly terrain has on your fatigue and increasing your speed on the bike itself.

E-biking has changed the lives and experiences of so many cyclists, opening up climbs, rides and experiences that were once seemed unrealistic.

But they not only give the opportunity to rekindle the love of cycling, as they also widen the options for everyday cyclists to change their daily habits. Such as that long commute now physically achievable on two wheels.

This may bring grandparents back into the family cycling fold or allow non cyclists the opportunity to conquer climbs they thought were once out of reach.

With up to 80 miles range of battery, and an additional 40 miles with the optional Range Extender, you needn’t worry about the potential of losing power out on a ride. Meaning you can munch up massive miles and conquer long endurance days on the Creo SL.

If you want to utilise the Creo SL to record your rides, manage power levels to your specific needs through the SL 1.1 motor which can link directly up with the Mission Control Specialized app.

The motor even has a built-in power meter that transmits to any ANT+ head unit, so you have the option to track your performance out on the road for every single ride.

Specialized have experience in producing the worlds best bikes and have looked out for every cyclist when designing the Creo SL. Developing a frame geometry and set up that best fits all riders which is not only comfortable but handles like a dream.

