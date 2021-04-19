Back on your bike: what you need to enjoy longer rides

Promotional feature with Tredz

You’ve slogged through the winter rain, wind, and cold morning rides, or perhaps you’ve gritted it out on the turbo trainer through the dark months. But finally, there is some light at the end of the tunnel with lockdowns being lifted and brighter evenings bringing the opportunity for longer rides.

Tredz is the perfect place to get ride ready for the summer months ahead, as a brand that is passionate about adventure and getting out on the bike and riding.

Whether you are looking for the elite products available on the cycling market or perhaps want to treat yourself to a brand new bike for 2021. Tredz has a wide selection of products available from the biggest and best brands.

These include Giant, Specialized, Cannondale, Boardman, Haibike, Castelli, Endura, Merida, and Cube. The brand new Bianchi Oltre XR3 Disc Ultegra Di2 2021 with full Shimano Di2 gears also falls into this upper echelon category. Coming fit with Vittoria Rubino Pro G2.0 tyres and Fi’zi:k Antares R7 saddle, it is a weapon that not only exudes speed but also pure class. Tredz accepts Cycle to Work vouchers at checkout (Halfords C2W & Cyclescheme) so you can make the most out of your new bike purchase.

As we move into the warmer months, investing in the latest short sleeve jerseys will also ensure you stay cool on your weekend rides. The Gore Chase Short Sleeve Jersey is built for speed but is also highly functional for optimum comfort and high breathability. With free UK Delivery on orders over £20, it means you can still get your fresh cycling gear without leaving your home.

Staying fuelled and hydrated on those long summer rides is key not only to the enjoyment of your weekend ride but also avoiding the dreaded bonk, and Tredz also has your back with the SiS GO Isotonic Gel Variety Pack – 60ml X Box Of 7. With a wide variety of flavours to choose from, you can be sure that there will be a taste to suit your needs, with 22 grams of carbohydrates per gel it will keep your energy levels topped up for those epic rides.

No matter what level you are at, Tredz has a bike for every type of rider, not only providing the latest road bikes but also the largest range of electric bikes in the UK. These include top e-bike like the Cannondale Topstone Neo SL 1 2021 – Electric Road Bike. The lightweight carbon fork with alloy frame e-bike will be perfect to ensure cyclists keep up with the pace no matter their ability.

With 0% APR Finance Available on orders over £99 you can spread your larger purchases over a longer period to get the bike that you want right now.

However, if you are looking to advance your riding to the next level, then investing in a power meter could be your next step. The Garmin Rally RK200 Look KEO Power Meter Pedals are the latest power meter pedals to hit the market, measuring your total power, cadence, left/right balance as well as how you apply power throughout the pedal stroke.

With the pedals being transferable between bikes, they are a useful addition to your cycling armoury, easily linking up with Strava, TrainingPeaks, and TrainerRoad for further data analysis and sharing.

To ensure you stay on the road and don’t come undone by any unwanted mechanicals then the Giant Tool Capsule is the ideal solution to keep your Allen keys, inner tubes, and tyre levers in a smartly packed case.

Whether you are new to the sport or a seasoned club rider looking for the latest upgrade then Tredz can help each step of the way on your cycling journey. Tredz has a plethora of how-to guides, a live chat service that can help inform you of your next purchase as well as a bike specialist team. With a 4.5 stars & 82% Excellent service rating with Trustpilot you can be sure for great customer care from order to delivery and out onto the open road.