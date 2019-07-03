New BMC Alpenchallenge AMP Road e-bike comes with double the range of most competitors

BMC has a new drop bar e-bike on its shelves. The Alpenchallenge AMP Road is powered by a Shimano Steps 250 watt mid-mounted motor unit with 70Nm of torque, with the battery pack attached to the seat tube.

The Alpenchallenge AMP Road’s battery pack provides 504Wh of power. That’s around double the juice provided by the popular Fazua and ebikemotion batteries. So you get twice the potential range – useful if you’re planning to tackle a Swiss alpine pass.

The Alpenchallenge AMP Road has a full carbon frame and fork, with 10mm of travel engineered into the carbon lay-up of the rear triangle for comfort on longer rides and control over bumpy surfaces. BMC says that the central mounted battery and motor lead to a low centre of gravity and make the e-bike’s handling feel stable at speed and its cornering precise.

As with the new BMC Roadmachine, there’s integrated cable routing for a clean look to the cockpit. The bar and stem are separate though and BMC says that there is a wide range of stem length options as well as 0 degree and -12 degree stem angles, so you can tune your fit.

BMC gives you big tyre clearance on the Alpenchallenge AMP Road – you can fit tyres up to 40mm, so you can set the bike up for off-tarmac rides if you want.

The supersized battery does mean that the Alpenchallenge AMP Road is a bit heavier than bikes like the Focus Paralane2, the Wilier Cento1Hy and the Ribble SLe though, with the latter two bikes around the 12kg mark and the Focus at 13kg.

BMC will offer the Alpenchallenge AMP Road in three sizes and three specs: the Road Ltd with Ultegra Di2 and DT Swiss HEC 1400 Spline DB 47 carbon wheels, Road One with Ultegra Di2 and DT Swiss HE 1800 Spline DB 32 wheels and Road Two with Shimano 105 and DT Swiss rims on Formula hubs.