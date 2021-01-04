Wattbike Atom: The indoor bike trainer that can transform your performance, all year round

Promotional feature with Wattbike

Indoor cycling has come to the fore over the past 12 months more than ever. Home workouts are now the norm and one of the few escapes where cyclists can still work up a sweat during lockdown. This has coincided with the rise in importance of having an efficient home training set up, which is now pivotal for any serious cyclist.

The Wattbike Atom is the perfect solution for year-round indoor training, from the detailed data and performance benefits it can bring to the ease of use within a home environment. The hassle of transferring your road bike onto a direct drive turbo trainer is a thing of the past, which means one less excuse for you not to get in the saddle.

With 20 years’ experience of building indoor trainers, Wattbike is the pinnacle of accuracy when it comes to replicating the feel of riding on the road. With data in its DNA, Wattbike trainers provide a wide range of real time and post-ride performance analysis data which can help improve your cycling performance. This accuracy and attention to detail are showcased in its latest iteration of the Wattbike Atom, launched in July 2020. From Crank angle sensors which read your data 1,000 times per second an increased power range of 0-2500 watts, the next generation Wattbike Atom satisfies the needs of the amateur enthusiasts to most powerful sprinters in the sport.

The Atom also features a brand new electromagnetic resistance system for instant gear changes and an even better ride feel, combined with Wattbike’s unique Polar View and Pedalling Effectiveness Score (PES) to help enhance your pedalling technique in real time.

This is one area where Wattbike is a step above other indoor trainers, as Polar View shows exactly where you are pushing out the power during the entirety of your pedal stroke on both legs. This means you can fine tune your pedal stroke and correct any discrepancies in your saddle position, force transfer or whether you are excessively pushing down or pulling through on your strokes on each leg. PES works in tandem with Polar View, effectively showing you how any changes you’ve made to your pedal stroke are working in real time to improve your score. This is analysis you simply cannot access on each and every single ride on other platforms or training devices.

It isn’t just the performance details that the Wattbike Atom provides, as it can also easily and quickly connect to the leading racing and training applications such as Zwift, TrainerRoad, TrainingPeaks, FulGaz and many more — as well as free use of the Wattbike Hub app. This means you can still train, race and socialise with your club mates and friends all within the comfort — or discomfort — of your own home.

The Wattbike Atom isn’t just an indoor bike trainer for the colder, darker months of the year, as it can transform your performance out on the road, all year round. From expert training plans with HIIT or endurance sessions to keep your form ticking over, to riding legendary climbs of the Tour de France such as Mont Ventoux. Whatever your goals are, the Wattbike Atom is the ultimate cycling coach.

Wattbike has been at the forefront of indoor cycling since linking up with British Cycling in 2000, helping world and Olympic champions Lizzie Deignan and Joanna Rowsell-Shand reach and excel at the pinnacle of the sport. Wattbike has not only been a key asset in helping train athletes to be the best that they can be but has also played a pivotal role in discovering and identifying talent all across the world.

This affiliation with governing bodies was further expanded in 2015 when the UCI chose Wattbike to be their global talent ID training tool at the UCI World Cycling Centre (WCC) in Aigle, Switzerland as well as their satellite centres across the world. The UCI/WCC test is a crucial aspect of the Wattbike’s talent ID protocol and is loaded onto every Wattbike across the world for amateurs to test themselves like the UCI do when discovering cycling’s next biggest thing.

With over 20 years’ experience building indoor trainers with unrivalled accuracy and feel of riding on the road, the next generation Atom is ready to ride when you are, regardless of the weather, daylight (or lack of) or temperature. Make 2021 your best riding year to date and take your cycling to the next level.

Purchasing your Wattbike can be done easily with finance options available from just £90 per month, or a one-off payment of £1,899. For more information visit www.wattbike.com or follow @wattbike across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.