New Wattbike Atom Enhanced offers tool free set-up - but what will Ergo mode enhancements mean for power readings?

The updated Wattbike Atom could see the brand become a go-to for beginners, as well as experienced cyclists

The Wattbike Atom Enhanced full bike on a red background
(Image credit: Wattbike)
Jump to category:
Hannah Bussey's avatar
By
published

Wattbike has unveiled the latest upgrades to its original indoor smart bike, the Wattbike Atom.

The brand states that the latest 'Enhanced Atom' updates will provide smoother, more stable resistance adjustments, full quick-release adjustability, a new performance saddle, and striking aesthetic enhancements.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1