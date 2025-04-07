New Wattbike Atom Enhanced offers tool free set-up - but what will Ergo mode enhancements mean for power readings?

Wattbike has unveiled the latest upgrades to its original indoor smart bike, the Wattbike Atom.

The brand states that the latest 'Enhanced Atom' updates will provide smoother, more stable resistance adjustments, full quick-release adjustability, a new performance saddle, and striking aesthetic enhancements.

Whilst the new Atom, to our eyes, looks very similar to its predecessor, some new updates - especially changes to the Ergo mode which may impact wattage reporting - are certainly interesting.

Originally launched less than a decade ago in 2017, the Wattbike Atom quickly earned a reputation as one of the most reliable and best indoor smart bikes on the market. While periodic updates are common for a digital brand, Wattbike claims this change has been designed from the ground up in response to its loyal users.

According to the brand, it gathered insights from over 2,000 Atom owners, asking what worked well and what could be improved.

What's new, and what's stayed the same?

The bike's electromagnetic resistance system and connectivity to training and fitness apps like the free Wattbike Hub, Zwift, Rouvy, Strava, and TrainerRoad are still firmly in place, and we've found them seamless in the past.

Changes have been made to the Atom's Ergo mode, which holds riders to a set power requirement regardless of cadence. The new Atom reportedly offers an 'enhanced' version, about which Head of Product, Andy McCorkell, told me: "The biggest change which helped with Ergo mode has been in flywheel speed. Flywheel weight and speed is important for ride feel and Wattbike's typically hold a lot of inertia in the flywheel to provide the great feeling our users expect."

McCorkell went on to explain that this means that the Ergo mode now has to work harder to overcome the flywheel inertia and hold a rider to a specific target, especially if the rider fluctuates in cadence a lot, e.g., in sprint sessions.

For that reason, Wattbike has reduced the ratio between crank revolution and flywheel revolution. "This is a fine balance," he said, adding that this is where much of the user feedback was implemented. "We did a lot of user testing to find the sweet spot where we haven't compromised at all on ride feel, but do have a much more controllable system."

The biggest challenge facing Wattbike here, when it comes to flywheel inertia and crank revolution, will have been robust wattage reporting. The general school of thought is that if the Ergo and flywheel speed are too slow, it will struggle to hold correct watts; too fast, on the other hand, and it's likely to underreport your power. I'll be interested to see what this Wattbike Atom update means for existing users transferring over and if there are reports of different numbers.

Wattbike Atom Enhanced saddle height is helpfully numbered (Image credit: Future)

For non-users, this update will likely resemble a game of spot the difference compared to the previous version of the Wattbike Atom Next Generation. The only visual changes are the shift to all-black legs and a streamlined new saddle.

Peering a little closer, those familiar with the indoor smart bike will notice another subtle change; once set up, the Atom is now fully tool-free. This means that raising and lowering the saddle height, handlebar height, and reach are now quick-release, making swapping between rider setups much simpler.

This more user-friendly update is paired with an upgrade to the Wattbike Hub training app, which the brand says has undergone significant enhancements. The brand claims these improvements boost its usability and performance for every rider and, most importantly, keep it subscription-free.

Alongside the updated Atom, the subscription-free Wattbike Hub app has received its own updates.

Keeping the 'hundreds of expert-developed workouts and plans' the Hub's new look promises to enhance the user experience, specifically by making it easier to navigate and access training sessions.

Wattbike also says that it has improved metrics by adding a new Ergo mode, which will improve tracking and performance analysis using 'industry-leading' data insights.

The most notable change however is the expansion of the Wattbike beginner-friendly workouts. These now include a 'Get Fit in 25' series for time-efficient sessions for time efficient training.

Is the Wattbike Atom Enhanced for pros or newbies ?

The Atom's updates - such as tool free adjustment - seem to favor newer riders, with user-friendliness being a key theme. With its open connectivity to most of the best indoor training apps and the free Wattbike Hub training sessions available, the Atom Enhanced could be seen as targeting exercise bike enthusiasts, specifically aiming at potential Peloton buyers.

The juxtaposition to all this, however, is the price tag. It has crept up over the past few years and is now £2,495 in the UK, with plans for international availability later in 2025. This is £100 more than the previous model and represents a 25 percent increase in just over three years.

It costs £1300 more than the Zwift Ride compared to its peers, although that comes with the significant drawback of Zwift-only compatibility. Conversely, it is £200 cheaper than the Wahoo Kickr Bike, which offers multi-platform connectivity and adjustability.

Being competitive within the exercise bike market is always going to be tricky. The new Atom Enhanced is priced £1100 higher than a Peloton, although you won't have to pay the £24 a month fee to access ride workouts whenever you desire.

Riding the Wattbike Atom Enhanced with a screen grab of the polar view pedal data (Image credit: Future)

Wattbike Atom Enhanced first ride

This is not just my first ride on the Wattbike Atom Enhanced; it's my first ride on a Wattbike, full stop. This limits a comparison with older models but allows for a balanced consideration against alternative smart bike brands or even smart trainers. As the bike arrived already set up, minus the pedals, I can confirm it is tool-free. Thanks to pre-numbered markings on each, both the bar height and saddle position don't even require a tape measure.

Wattbike Atom Enhanced Wattbike cockpit requires a more hands on approch to adjusting (Image credit: Future)

Bar orientation and tri bar placement require more adjustment. I'm resigning to the fact that a full cockpit rebuild will be required to get the correct positions. The other point of note is that Wattbike has stuck with 170mm cranks. The brand feels slightly behind the curve on this, especially with the drive to make it more accessible.

As someone who hates the hassle of connecting to Zwift, MyWhoosh, or other virtual bike apps, I found the Wattbike Hub app delightful. It has to be the most straightforward system I've ever used, with simple instructions for onboarding and instant Bluetooth and ANT+ connection between the phone, heart-rate monitor, and bike, even compared to big tech brands such as Garmin or Technogym platforms. After the swift set-up was complete, a quick play around to understand the buttons and app ERGO controls allowed me to instantly hop on a 'Fit in 25 - Advanced' Fitness Benchmark Test.

A screengrab of the Wattbike Hub app 'Fit in 25—Advanced' Fitness Benchmark Test mid ride. (Image credit: Future)

The ramp test - designed to be used to set your cycling power zones - provides target watts, heart rate, and cadence ranges, increasing the watt aim every minute until you tap out once you've hit 70 percent of max effort. I was in data heaven. The display, while a little small on my phone screen, was still easy to follow, thanks to the simple traffic light bar system, while I could also track current and average ride data without feeling overwhelmed.

Gear shifting via the soft-press buttons feels reasonably swift, but I was surprised to find only 22 gears, which, in my opinion, makes it the digital version of an 11-speed: a little outdated.

Reviewing data post-ride is presented in a user-friendly format, with numbers broken down into easy-to-understand sections, and even a super interesting polar view of pedal split left to right.

The bike has just landed with me, so I'm yet to pair with the myriad third-party apps, such as Zwift, Rouvy, TrainerRoad, MyWhoosh, etc. (basically any ANT+FEC or

I'm looking forward to getting many more rides on the Wattbike Atom Enhanced. So far, it's ticking off more of my indoor riding boxes than anything else on the market, so I'm excited to pair it with a couple of third-party apps and see if it can convert me to online riding, too. I'll be keen to see how the power readings compare to those given from a third-party power meter, as well. It's just a shame that it arrived six months too late, or six months too early, to make the most of the indoor riding season.

Tech spec