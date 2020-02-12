Andrey Amador signs with Team Ineos day after leaving Movistar

Andrey Amadaor has signed with Team Ineos the day after Movistar announced he had been released from his contract.

The Costa Rican had been battling to get out of his pre-contract agreement with Movistar as he planned to join Ineos for 2020, but the Spanish WorldTour team were reluctant to let him leave.

Movistar then announced on Tuesday (February 11) that Amador had been released from his contract, with Team Ineos then confirming he had signed the following morning.

Amador was spotted training in Team Ineos kit and riding a Pinarello bike in December.

British WorldTour team Ineos has signed Amador on a three-year deal, with the 33-year-old set to make his debut at the UAE Tour.

Team principal Sir Dave Brailsford said: “Andrey’s consistent record speaks for itself. He’s a rider of the highest calibre and his experience in the sports biggest races will be invaluable.

“I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve admired Andrey’s performances over the years. His consistent commitment to team goals and his ability to race across a wide range of terrain, combined with his upbeat personality is exactly what we seek in a Team Ineos rider.

“Everyone on the Team is excited to have Andrey join us and we are looking forward to giving him a warm welcome and making great things happen.”

In September last year, news emerged that Amador wanted to cancel his renewed deal with Movistar after signing an agreement at the end of the Tour de France.

He was thought to be following Richard Carapaz to Ineos, but Movistar were reluctant to let him leave.

The case ended up in front of the UCI arbitration board over Christmas, but is now believed to be resolved after the announcement of Movistar.

Amador started his WorldTour career with Movistar, then Caisse d’Epargne, back in 2010 and has been with the squad since.

In 2012 he won a stage of the Giro d’Italia and went on to finish fourth overall in the Italian Grand Tour in 2015.

Amador said: “Who wouldn’t be excited to sign with Team Ineos? I’m very happy to be part of this great Team. I have spent all of my sporting career with Movistar and I owe them a lot – but I felt now is the right time in my career to seek some new motivations. This is a new challenge and I will give everything I have for this Team.

“Everyone can see there is a strong unit at this team – there is an impressive bunch of riders and staff. I’m excited to be part of this group, joining alongside Richard Carapaz. I’m happy we can continue to ride together after what were able to do with Movistar at the Giro d’Italia.

“My aim will be to try to contribute as much as I can in every race. I still have many things I can learn and improve on as a rider, and Team Ineos is the perfect place for me to do this.”