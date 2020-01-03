Andrey Amador spotted wearing Ineos kit during training ride

Andrey Amador has apparently been spotted wearing Ineos kit during a training ride as his contract dispute with Movistar continues. The 33-year-old had signed a pre-contract agreement to extend his stay with the Spanish squad until 2021 but then changed his mind and plumped for Ineos.

The Costa Rican was out riding in his hometown of La Garriga, near Barcelona in Spain, when he was spotted by a fan who posted the photos on Twitter.

Mat, who tweeted the pictures, claims that not only was Amador wearing Ineos kit but was also riding an Ineos-issue Pinarello instead of the Canyon machine his current Movistar team ride.

The picture was taken on December 31, with many riders who have signed with new teams unveiling their change of colours the next day on January 1. However, Amador’s move to the British WorldTour outfit has not yet been announced.

In September, the 33-year-old was said to be cancelling a renewed deal with Movistar that he had only just signed at the end of the Tour de France in July and would instead be moving to Ineos.

Spanish newspaper Marca reported Amador would be following his team-mate Richard Carapaz over to Dave Brailsford’s squad, with Movistar having also lost the services of Mikel Landa to Bahrain-Merida and Nairo Quintana to Arkéa-Samsic.

Movistar boss Eusebio Unzué told La Condidencial that while Amador and his agent had signed a contract with Ineos the Costa Rican was still a Movistar rider until the matter is resolved by the UCI.

A decision was supposed to have been reached by cycling’s governing body the end of December and judging by the photos the matter has either been resolved or is at least very close.

Unzué added that he had no problem if Amador wished to change team but Ineos would have to stump up the requisite financial compensation. “The conflict has one solution: If you pay, you can change,” Unzué said.