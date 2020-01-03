Pros share pictures of their 2020 kit, including Rohan Dennis, Mark Cavendish and Elynor Backstedt

As we enter the new season, pros are now free to ride in their new strips as contracts with old teams and sponsors come to an end.

We’re now getting the first glimpses of how the biggest stars will look as they return to the peloton for 2020.

One of the biggest names changing teams this year is British sprint star Mark Cavendish, who will be reuniting with his old mentor Rod Ellingworth at Bahrain-McLaren.

Cavendish has shared a picture on social media in his new team colours as he switches to the revamped squad, which has a new British flavour with the addition of McLaren as a headline sponsor.

Another star name sharing his kit pics for the first year is time trial world champion Rohan Dennis.

The Australian has moved to Team Ineos from Bahrain-Merida after a turbulent year that saw him pull out of the Tour de France before winning the Worlds TT.

Dennis has shared a picture of himself in his new Castelli strip.

A rising star who will also be riding in unfamiliar colours is Elynor Backstedt, who joins Trek-Segafredo.

The 18-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Women’s WorldTour team after she finished third in the junior World Championship time trial and fifth in the road race, also winning the junior Ghent-Wevelgem in early 2019.

Italian sprint star Elia Viviani has also switched teams for 2020, joining Cofidis from Deceuninck-Quick-Step.

Viviani, the reigning European road champion, joins the French squad as they step up to WorldTour level.

Replacing Viviani as the first-string sprinter at Quick-Step is Irish national champion Sam Bennett.

Bennett will be looking to capitalise on his enormously successful recent seasons with Quick-Step, as he targets Milan-San Remo and Tour de France stages.

Another sprinter making the move is André Greipel, who will be racing in the colours of Israel Start-Up Nation after an abortive season with Arkéa-Samsic.

The German will be joining the likes of Alex Dowsett, Rick Zabel and Dan Martin in the new WorldTour team who have taken over Katusha-Alpecin.

Grand Tour star Nairo Quintana has joined Arkéa in the hopes of following up his three-week glory.

The Colombian has left Movistar after eight years, his entire WorldTour career so far.

There will be plenty more riders sharing their new kits coming soon, but these are just a selection of the biggest names.