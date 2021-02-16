How to live stream Tour du Haut Var 2021: Watch the French stage race featuring Tom Pidcock and Geraint Thomas 

The early-season French stage races continue this week with the Tour du Haut Var, featuring a stacked line-up – here’s how you can stream the action.

Starting on Friday (February 19) the short three-stage race, full name the Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var, will feature a host of star names, including Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), Greg Van Avermaet (Ag2r-Citroën), as well as Tom Pidcock and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers).

The 2.1-ranked event, based around the Var and Alpes-Maritimes departments of southern France, is a brutal mountain race that plenty of Grand Tour contenders will be using to prepare for their seasons.

Here’s how you can watch the racing in your country:

How to watch the Tour du Haut Var 2021 in the UK

Good news for British racing fans as you will be able to watch the racing on the regular cycling broadcasters, and with plenty of UK talent on the start list you’ll want to watch.

Both Eurosport and GCN will be showing the racing from stage two, however stage one will not be shown (for unknown reasons), although you will be able to find highlights of the stage.

Stage two will be broadcast live from 1-2pm on Saturday on Eurosport and through the new GCN+ package.

To gain access to Eurosport coverage you can subscribe to the Eurosport Player app for £39.99 a year or £6.99 per month.

Access to the GCN+ costs £39.99 a year, with a special launch offer of £19.99 for the year currently available.

Not at home for the Tour du Haut Var 2021? No worries – just download and install a VPN and choose your location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

You may find access to your favourite home broadcaster is restricted by location. Luckily there is a way you can keep watching anyway – downloading and installing a VPN, which allows you to trick your computer into thinking it’s back at home. This allows you to find your native broadcaster coverage without having to resort to an illegal steam, as long as you stick to the terms and conditions set out by the broadcaster.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

Try out ExpressVPN for its speed, security and simplicity to use. We also like that it’s compatible with so many devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc).

There are other great options out there of course, but Express VPN gives you the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.

How to watch the Tour du Haut Var 2021 in the US and Canada

Unfortunately for North American racing fans, the Tour du Haut Var will not be available via the usual channels like FloBikes and NBC, which means you won’t be able to watch the racing without the help of a VPN.

>>> Tom Pidcock to make Ineos Grenadiers debut at Tour du Haut Var alongside Geraint Thomas

If you’re abroad in the US from the UK or the rest of Europe and still want to watch, you can keep watching anyway by downloading and installing a VPN.

How to live stream the Tour du Haut Var 2021 in France and Belgium

To catch all the action from the home nation, the Tour du Haut Var will be shown on France 3.

For Belgian cycling fans, you can watch the racing on Sporza.