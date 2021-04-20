How to watch Flèche Wallone 2021: live stream the brutal Ardennes Classic 

The 2021 Flèche Wallone is here, as the riders prepare for the iconic finish on the Mur de Huy climb – here is how you can watch both the men’s and women’s editions.

This year’s race will feature a stacked line-up of Classics riders and Grand Tour specialists, as the racing continues on the tough climbs of the Ardennes region of Belgium.

In the women’s race, the dominant rider has been Dutchwoman Anna van der Breggen, who has won the race six times in a row, and will be returning this year to try and extend her record.

But she’ll face tough competition from the likes of Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma), Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM).

Former winners Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) headline the 193km men’s race, with competition from the likes of Tom Pidcock and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) and Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation).

Here’s how you can watch all the action where you are:

How to watch Flèche Wallone 2021 in the UK

Flèche Wallone will be broadcast live in the UK by the usual cycling broadcasters, GCN and Eurosport.

You can watch the women’s race live from 10.05am to 11.30am on Eurosport Player and on GCN+.

That is followed by the men’s race, from midday until 4pm.

To gain access to Eurosport coverage you can subscribe to the Eurosport Player app for £39.99 a year or £6.99 per month.

Access to the GCN+ costs £39.99 a year.

Not in the UK for Flèche Wallone 2021? No worries – just download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

How to live stream Flèche Wallone 2021 when you’re not in your country

If you’re heading abroad during the racing –whether that be inside the UK or anywhere else – you may find access to your favourite home broadcaster is restricted by location. Luckily there is a way you can keep watching anyway – downloading and installing a VPN, which allows you to trick your computer into thinking it’s back at home. This allows you to find your native broadcaster coverage without having to resort to an illegal steam, as long as you stick to the terms and conditions set out by the broadcaster.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

Try out ExpressVPN for its speed, security and simplicity to use. We also like that it’s compatible with so many devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc).

There are other great options out there of course, but Express VPN gives you the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.

How to watch Flèche Wallone 2021 in the US, Australia and Canada

In the USA, cycling fans can watch the 2021 Flèche Wallone on NBC Sports Gold through the Cycling Pass, a subscription costing $24.99.

For Canadian racing fans, FloBikes will be showing both the men’s and women’s edition of this year’s race.

In Australia, GCN+ will have both races live and on demand, with highlights packages also available after the finish.