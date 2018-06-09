Tour de Suisse 2018 TV guide

Eurosport will be showing highlights of all stages of the 2018 Tour de Suisse over June 9-17, with live coverage available through the Eurosport Player
The 2018 Tour de Suisse commences on Saturday, June 9, for nine days of WorldTour racing.
Road race world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Richie Porte (BMC), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and defending champion Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin) head up the start list for the Swiss race.
An 18-kilometre team time trial kicks things off, followed by a mix of flat, hilly and mountain stages, plus a further 34km individual time trial on the final day.
Digital channel Eurosport will be showing delayed television coverage with highlights being shown in the evening of the day’s stage on Eurosport 1 and/or Eurosport 2.
However those with a subscription to Eurosport Player will be able to catch the live action, with the online streaming service broadcasting every stage as it happens.
Tour de Suisse 2018: Eurosport schedule
Saturday June 9
14.30-17.00 Stage one LIVE on Eurosport Player
17.15-18.30 Stage one highlights on Eurosport 2
20.30-21.00 Stage one highlights on Eurosport 2
Sunday June 10
15.00-17.00 Stage two LIVE on Eurosport Player
20.15-21.25 Stage two highlights on Eurosport 2
Monday June 11
15.00-17.00 Stage three LIVE on Eurosport Player
16.30-18.00 Stage three highlights on Eurosport 2
21.00-22.00 Stage three highlights on Eurosport 2
Tuesday June 12
15.00-17.00 Stage four LIVE on Eurosport Player
16.30-18.00 Stage four highlights on Eurosport 2
22.00-23.00 Stage four highlights on Eurosport 2
Wednesday June 13
15.00-17.15 Stage five LIVE on Eurosport Player
16.30-18.00 Stage five highlights on Eurosport 2
23.10-00.10 Stage five highlights on Eurosport 1
Thursday June 14
15.00-17.15 Stage six LIVE on Eurosport Player
19.00-20.00 Stage six highlights on Eurosport 2
23.10-00.10 Stage six highlights on Eurosport 1
Friday June 15
14.00-16.15 Stage seven LIVE on Eurosport Player
16.30-18.00 Stage seven highlights on Eurosport 1
19.00-20.00 Stage seven highlights on Eurosport 2
23.00-00.00 Stage seven highlights on Eurosport 1
Saturday June 16
15.00-17.00 Stage eight LIVE on Eurosport Player
19.00-20.00 Stage eight highlights on Eurosport 2
Sunday June 17
15.00-17.00 Stage nine LIVE on Eurosport Player
17.00-18.00 Stage nine highlights on Eurosport 1
20.00-21.00 Stage nine highlights on Eurosport 1