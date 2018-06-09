Tour de Suisse 2018 TV guide

Eurosport will be showing highlights of all stages of the 2018 Tour de Suisse over June 9-17, with live coverage available through the Eurosport Player

The 2018 Tour de Suisse commences on Saturday, June 9, for nine days of WorldTour racing.

Road race world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Richie Porte (BMC), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and defending champion Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin) head up the start list for the Swiss race.

An 18-kilometre team time trial kicks things off, followed by a mix of flat, hilly and mountain stages, plus a further 34km individual time trial on the final day.

Digital channel Eurosport will be showing delayed television coverage with highlights being shown in the evening of the day’s stage on Eurosport 1 and/or Eurosport 2.

However those with a subscription to Eurosport Player will be able to catch the live action, with the online streaming service broadcasting every stage as it happens.

Tour de Suisse 2018: Eurosport schedule

Saturday June 9

14.30-17.00 Stage one LIVE on Eurosport Player

17.15-18.30 Stage one highlights on Eurosport 2

20.30-21.00 Stage one highlights on Eurosport 2

Sunday June 10

15.00-17.00 Stage two LIVE on Eurosport Player

20.15-21.25 Stage two highlights on Eurosport 2

Monday June 11

15.00-17.00 Stage three LIVE on Eurosport Player

16.30-18.00 Stage three highlights on Eurosport 2

21.00-22.00 Stage three highlights on Eurosport 2

Tuesday June 12

15.00-17.00 Stage four LIVE on Eurosport Player

16.30-18.00 Stage four highlights on Eurosport 2

22.00-23.00 Stage four highlights on Eurosport 2

Wednesday June 13

15.00-17.15 Stage five LIVE on Eurosport Player

16.30-18.00 Stage five highlights on Eurosport 2

23.10-00.10 Stage five highlights on Eurosport 1

Thursday June 14

15.00-17.15 Stage six LIVE on Eurosport Player

19.00-20.00 Stage six highlights on Eurosport 2

23.10-00.10 Stage six highlights on Eurosport 1

Friday June 15

14.00-16.15 Stage seven LIVE on Eurosport Player

16.30-18.00 Stage seven highlights on Eurosport 1

19.00-20.00 Stage seven highlights on Eurosport 2

23.00-00.00 Stage seven highlights on Eurosport 1

Saturday June 16

15.00-17.00 Stage eight LIVE on Eurosport Player

19.00-20.00 Stage eight highlights on Eurosport 2

Sunday June 17

15.00-17.00 Stage nine LIVE on Eurosport Player

17.00-18.00 Stage nine highlights on Eurosport 1

20.00-21.00 Stage nine highlights on Eurosport 1