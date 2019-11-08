Weirdest team-mates, teleportation and the end of cycling in 2050: Ten questions with Caleb Ewan

2019 has been a year Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan will be able to look back on fondly.

After switching teams from Mitchelton-Scott to Lotto-Soudal, the 25-year-old went into his first ever participation in the Tour de France and came away with three stage wins. Including claiming victory on the Champs-Élysées on stage 21.

However, after a season of incessantly talking about racing, what went well and what went wrong, how the legs are feeling, it can be nice to take a moment in the off-season to find out a bit more about the person behind the rider.

Therefore, when we caught up Caleb Ewan at the recent Six Day London, we decided to delve a bit further, go a bit left field. What superpower would Ewan choose? And what does he think the world will be like in 2050?

Here are ten questions with Caleb Ewan.

