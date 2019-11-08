Chris Froome undergoes further operation as he continues his recovery

Chris Froome has undergone a further operation to remove metal work in his hip and elbow as he continues to recover from injuries he sustained in the crash that derailed his 2019 season.

The four-time Tour de France winner tweeted a picture showing him recovering in a hospital bed, having undergone surgery for the third time since his crash at the Critérium du Dauphiné, after he was rushed to intensive care in the aftermath of his fall before returning to hospital in September following a kitchen knife accident at his home.

Captioning the photo of himself lying in bed giving a thumbs up, Froome wrote: “Less some hardware from my hip and elbow, feeling groggy but all went perfectly” before adding two hashtags reinforcing his two goals for the 2020 season, an attempt at a record-equalling fifth Tour de France title and the Olympic road race at the Tokyo Games.

Despite Froome recently taking part in the Saitama Criterium in Japan, with his trip east also offering up a chance for the 34-year-old to recce the Olympic road course, the Ineos rider says he’s still a fair way off being able to race in the peloton.

Speaking from Japan before his surgery, Froome told Eurosport: “I’m in an extremely fortunate position that I am even back on a bike again at this stage.

“I had some pretty horrific injuries and I’ve still got to have another surgery. I’ve got to remove the metalwork in my hip and elbow.”

“At the moment I’m capable of getting on the bike and riding, but not racing within the pack.

“If I have to follow the changes in rhythm or kick after bends, I just won’t be able to keep the pace. I still need to build up my strength to reach that level.”

Froome has been working his way back to full health after suffering multiple fractures, including a broken femur, during a recon of the time trial course at the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné.

At the end of August, Froome was able to get back on the bike on the track having been riding his indoor trainer within six weeks of the crash.