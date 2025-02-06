Should I say 'car up' or something else to warn of cars when biking in a group?

Group riding warning calls are nothing if not eclectic. Here's how you warn of a car. Or not

Cyclists on a club ride in sunny weather
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall
By
published

There is a certain uniqueness that comes with riding in a group that is very difficult to replicate anywhere else. The hum of tyres on tarmac, the shared physical endeavour, the disgruntled shivering as you wait for someone to fix their third flat...

There are different approaches to the group ride, of course - it can be a chaotic sprinkling of riders, a frantic and fraught road race peloton of 100 or more, a well-drilled series of pairs - it can even be single file.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest