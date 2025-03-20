'Sometimes you have to do crazy things': niche cycling craze hits the WorldTour

Wout van Aert and a host of others riding high on the world tiling leaderboards

Tiesj Benoot, Sepp Kuss, Wout van Aert
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

It's easy to build a picture of pro riders as über-beings who exist only to perform optimally in bike races, so it was heartening to learn this week that even the WorldTour pros are not immune to a bit of geeky fun on the bike.

Tiling, it appears, has hit the WorldTour, and unsurprisingly the WorldTour is pretty good at it. Visma-Lease a Bike stars Wout van Aert, Sepp Kuss and Tiesj Benoot, for example, are right up there on the world leaderboards.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest