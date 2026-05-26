The ultimate power-up? Zwift drops a very real, very limited luxury espresso machine

For cyclists who take their coffee as seriously as their training, Zwift today unveiled what may just be the ultimate paincave accessory in partnership with Italian coffee specialist Rocket Espresso.

The indoor cycling platform has teamed up with Rocket to create a custom version of the Mozzafiato FAST, a polished stainless-steel espresso machine designed to bring café-quality coffee to your pre-ride routine.

Limited to just 200 units worldwide, the machine features subtle Zwift branding and signature orange detailing inspired by the platform’s unmistakable visual identity.

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The pitch is simple: fast coffee for fast riders.

"The Mozzafiato FAST (meaning “Breathtaking”) is designed to keep pace with your busiest training blocks," Zwift says. "Featuring a new rapid-heating system, this machine is ready to pull a pro-grade shot almost as fast as you can click 'Join Ride.' Whether you’re prepping for a social ride in Watopia or in need of a pre-work pickup, the Mozzafiato FAST ensures you’re never waiting on your caffeine."

The collab machine will retail for $3,990 excluding sales tax, making it the most stylish piece of cycling hardware you’ll never ride.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Zwift) (Image credit: Zwift) (Image credit: Zwift) (Image credit: Zwift)

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