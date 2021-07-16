Tour de France tweets of the week: Geraint Thomas, Egan Bernal and Tadej Pogačar

The best tweets from the third week of the Tour de France

Egan Bernal and Tadej Pogačar
(Image credit: Egan Bernal, Tadej Pogacar, Twitter)

By

The Tour de France is nearly done, the remaining kilometres ticking down by the day, weary riders counting down the days until they reach Paris, but the tweets...the tweets keep on coming. Nothing, and I mean NOTHING, can stop them.

1. To be honest the maths checks out

See more

2. Ineos' latest marginal gain after Tour de France disappointment: wellies

See more

3. Certainly a 'pinch me please God I'm dreaming' moment for Tour debutant Harry Sweeny

See more

4. That first pic is haunting

See more

5. Show me where the lie is

See more

6. He was born in the darkness (Kilburn)

See more

7. A town with a public transport system consisting exclusively of cars pulling cyclists along using a bottle out the window

See more

8. Good to see NairoInGreen keeping his chin up this Tour de France

See more

9. One word: yuck

See more

10. This Tour de France did have a happy ending all along <3

See more
Jonny Long

Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.


Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).


I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.