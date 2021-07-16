Tour de France tweets of the week: Geraint Thomas, Egan Bernal and Tadej Pogačar

.@nocnsf @triathlonNL Would it still be possible to also compete at the triathlon @Tokyo2020? I did both swimming and cycling today and I’m also quite a good runner. Hope to hear from you (very) soon. Best regards, Tom pic.twitter.com/z8Ci268OGW July 14, 2021

Thoughts of a neo-pro at the TDF pt.7 "I'm going to ride faster on the climb so @Jan_Bakelants can't fart on my face in groupetto again"*Turns around to see my worst fear* July 15, 2021

The Tour de France is nearly done, the remaining kilometres ticking down by the day, weary riders counting down the days until they reach Paris, but the tweets...the tweets keep on coming. Nothing, and I mean NOTHING, can stop them.

Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.





Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).





I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.