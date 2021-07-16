Tour de France tweets of the week: Geraint Thomas, Egan Bernal and Tadej Pogačar
The best tweets from the third week of the Tour de France
By Jonny Long
The Tour de France is nearly done, the remaining kilometres ticking down by the day, weary riders counting down the days until they reach Paris, but the tweets...the tweets keep on coming. Nothing, and I mean NOTHING, can stop them.
1. To be honest the maths checks out
Dude you aren’t even a dad yet https://t.co/rl1R10GjqYJuly 7, 2021
2. Ineos' latest marginal gain after Tour de France disappointment: wellies
Mkkkk firulais 🧘🏽♂️🧘🏽♂️ chao patos 🦆🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/Zz5frPNYCTJuly 7, 2021
3. Certainly a 'pinch me please God I'm dreaming' moment for Tour debutant Harry Sweeny
Thoughts of a neo-pro at the TDF pt.7 "I'm going to ride faster on the climb so @Jan_Bakelants can't fart on my face in groupetto again"*Turns around to see my worst fear*July 15, 2021
4. That first pic is haunting
How it started How it's going 2009👶 2021💛#UAETeamEmirates #RideTogether #TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/5v65qF7ukjJuly 8, 2021
5. Show me where the lie is
@Tim_DeclercqJuly 9, 2021
6. He was born in the darkness (Kilburn)
How it started. How it’s going. pic.twitter.com/3mVShSordFJuly 8, 2021
7. A town with a public transport system consisting exclusively of cars pulling cyclists along using a bottle out the window
Encore une règle pas très claire de @UCI_cycling ? #TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/ayfFO5yO1wJuly 8, 2021
8. Good to see NairoInGreen keeping his chin up this Tour de France
I imagine purgatory being watching a peloton ride up a 2-3% gradient for all eternity #TDF2021July 11, 2021
9. One word: yuck
.@nocnsf @triathlonNL Would it still be possible to also compete at the triathlon @Tokyo2020? I did both swimming and cycling today and I’m also quite a good runner. Hope to hear from you (very) soon. Best regards, Tom pic.twitter.com/z8Ci268OGWJuly 14, 2021
10. This Tour de France did have a happy ending all along <3
Thought we’d get the band back together 🤣 #TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/COzAtR32XUJuly 16, 2021
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
'I was afraid he wouldn't make it to Paris': Michael Mørkøv expresses relief that Mark Cavendish survived Tour de France mountains
Cavendish is on course to win his second Tour green jersey and could make it 35 stage wins
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Five talking points from stage 19 of the Tour de France 2021
Mohorič wins again as hope fades for countless teams with little to show for this Tour
By Jonny Long •
-
'I was afraid he wouldn't make it to Paris': Michael Mørkøv expresses relief that Mark Cavendish survived Tour de France mountains
Cavendish is on course to win his second Tour green jersey and could make it 35 stage wins
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Five talking points from stage 19 of the Tour de France 2021
Mohorič wins again as hope fades for countless teams with little to show for this Tour
By Jonny Long •
-
Tour de France: Who's out after stage 19 of the 2021 race?
The list of abandons tipped over 40 today as two more riders leave the race
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Matej Mohorič zips lips in Tour de France finale: 'I have nothing to hide'
The Slovenian responded to a police raid in Pau with a solo victory in Libourne, Bahrain-Victorious' third of this Tour
By Jonny Long •
-
Matej Mohorič powers clear of breakaway to take Tour de France stage 19 win
The Slovenian champion took his second stage win of the race from the breakaway
By Richard Windsor •
-
Tour de France stage 19 LIVE: Mourenx to Libourne
Live coverage on the flat stage 19 to Libourne that should favour the sprinters
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Not even 10 years old when Cavendish won his first stage, Mark Donovan is in between dreams at the Tour de France
The 22-year-old Brit is the third-youngest rider in this year's Tour
By Jonny Long •
-
Chris Froome and Philippe Gilbert save fan who fell down ravine on Tour de France stage 17
The incident occurred on the descent of the Col du Portet as the riders made their way back to the buses
By Jonny Long •