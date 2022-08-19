Tweets of the week: A Vuelta a España team presentation special

Skinny men in boats? Oh and Jeremy Kyle hates cyclists

Tweets of the week
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

It's here, it's here, it's finally here. After three and a half weeks of no Grand Tour racing, of proper silly season stuff, the Vuelta a España has arrived to save us from late summer boredom.

The race's team presentation happened in the cycling-mad city of Utrecht on Thursday evening, 24 hours before the race kicks off. It might not have been quite as wild as the scenes in Copenhagen, which seems like another life now, but it must have been cheering for the 184 riders set to take part in the race.

Along with the slightly strange team presentation, there are social media treats from Formula 1 stars turned cyclists, horrible television man Jeremy Kyle, and the father of two star cyclists.

1. When you are on a boat, even if it is a small dinghy on a canal, it must be hard to resist having your own Titanic moment

A post shared by BORA - hansgrohe (@borahansgrohe) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

2. Just imagine. You turn up for your first Grand Tour, you're all excited, and then you're put onto a boat. Eh?

See more

3. Yeah, the boats are cool. Well done Utrecht

See more

4. Arkéa Samsic are wearing a special jersey for the Vuelta, high vis rather than their normal red. It will make Nairo Quintana's absence all the more noticeable. However, it does have a good message on the back about giving cyclists space...

See more

5. Jeremy Kyle, long-forgotten angry horrible television man, hates cyclists. It's always the best people! He needs to have a look at Arkéa's message

See more

6. Astana-Qazaqstan are wearing white at the Vuelta, for reasons I can't really fathom. I guess it'll be hot in Spain?

See more

7. Movistar will also be wearing white! But at least there is a reason behind this, this being Alejandro Valverde's last Grand Tour. It will be his 17th Vuelta, and his 33rd overall. Chapeau "Bala"

See more

8. George Russell is some sort of Formula 1-ist, who knows who he drives for. What could it be? Lotus? Anyway, he also likes cycling and posting thirst traps (google it)

See more

9. It's a busy weekend for the Hayters. Leo is currently riding the Tour de l'Avenir, and Ethan is starting his first Grand Tour at the Vuelta. Their dad must be proud

See more

10. And, one person has massively benefited from Nairo Quintana's Tour de France disqualification...

See more

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest
You might also like