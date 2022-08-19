Tweets of the week: A Vuelta a España team presentation special

It's here, it's here, it's finally here. After three and a half weeks of no Grand Tour racing, of proper silly season stuff, the Vuelta a España has arrived to save us from late summer boredom.

The race's team presentation happened in the cycling-mad city of Utrecht on Thursday evening, 24 hours before the race kicks off. It might not have been quite as wild as the scenes in Copenhagen, which seems like another life now, but it must have been cheering for the 184 riders set to take part in the race.

Along with the slightly strange team presentation, there are social media treats from Formula 1 stars turned cyclists, horrible television man Jeremy Kyle, and the father of two star cyclists.

1. When you are on a boat, even if it is a small dinghy on a canal, it must be hard to resist having your own Titanic moment

2. Just imagine. You turn up for your first Grand Tour, you're all excited, and then you're put onto a boat. Eh?

⛵️ ¡Siempre viene bien un pequeño y relajante paseo en barca! @Lotto_Soudal enjoying a little boat trip in Utrecht on the eve of #LaVuelta22!

3. Yeah, the boats are cool. Well done Utrecht

BOATS #LaVuelta22

4. Arkéa Samsic are wearing a special jersey for the Vuelta, high vis rather than their normal red. It will make Nairo Quintana's absence all the more noticeable. However, it does have a good message on the back about giving cyclists space...

Haute visibilité = sécurité 🌟🤝 @routesepartageNotre tenue Ekoï pour @lavuelta 📸

5. Jeremy Kyle, long-forgotten angry horrible television man, hates cyclists. It's always the best people! He needs to have a look at Arkéa's message

You be angry about a mode of transport which keeps people fit and kills no more than 5 a year.I'll be angry about the mode of transport which turns us into great wobbly blisters of lard and kills 5 a day.

6. Astana-Qazaqstan are wearing white at the Vuelta, for reasons I can't really fathom. I guess it'll be hot in Spain?

⚪️ New color, new look…We are heading to @lavuelta with big ambitions and keeping our heads high!Wish us a good luck 🤞 @GiordanaCycling | @limar_helmets #LaVuelta22 #AstanaQazaqstanTeam

7. Movistar will also be wearing white! But at least there is a reason behind this, this being Alejandro Valverde's last Grand Tour. It will be his 17th Vuelta, and his 33rd overall. Chapeau "Bala"

😍✨ NUESTRO HOMENAJE AL MÁS GRANDE ✨😍Una @lavuelta entera corriendo con @alejanvalverde, #LaÚltimaBala, y sus mejores victorias siempre presentes. @Telefonica #LaVuelta22#GraciasBala 💙🚀📸 @PhotoGomezSport 👏

8. George Russell is some sort of Formula 1-ist, who knows who he drives for. What could it be? Lotus? Anyway, he also likes cycling and posting thirst traps (google it)

Holiday over. Great to be back to it. 👊

9. It's a busy weekend for the Hayters. Leo is currently riding the Tour de l'Avenir, and Ethan is starting his first Grand Tour at the Vuelta. Their dad must be proud

Looking forward to seeing these two in action at the @tourdelavenir this weekend!@leohayter @thomasgloag

10. And, one person has massively benefited from Nairo Quintana's Tour de France disqualification...