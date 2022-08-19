Tweets of the week: A Vuelta a España team presentation special
Skinny men in boats? Oh and Jeremy Kyle hates cyclists
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
It's here, it's here, it's finally here. After three and a half weeks of no Grand Tour racing, of proper silly season stuff, the Vuelta a España has arrived to save us from late summer boredom.
The race's team presentation happened in the cycling-mad city of Utrecht on Thursday evening, 24 hours before the race kicks off. It might not have been quite as wild as the scenes in Copenhagen, which seems like another life now, but it must have been cheering for the 184 riders set to take part in the race.
Along with the slightly strange team presentation, there are social media treats from Formula 1 stars turned cyclists, horrible television man Jeremy Kyle, and the father of two star cyclists.
1. When you are on a boat, even if it is a small dinghy on a canal, it must be hard to resist having your own Titanic moment
A post shared by BORA - hansgrohe (@borahansgrohe) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
2. Just imagine. You turn up for your first Grand Tour, you're all excited, and then you're put onto a boat. Eh?
⛵️ ¡Siempre viene bien un pequeño y relajante paseo en barca! @Lotto_Soudal enjoying a little boat trip in Utrecht on the eve of #LaVuelta22! pic.twitter.com/HfmubcZ1tAAugust 18, 2022
3. Yeah, the boats are cool. Well done Utrecht
BOATS #LaVuelta22 pic.twitter.com/RSXcexb8yXAugust 18, 2022
4. Arkéa Samsic are wearing a special jersey for the Vuelta, high vis rather than their normal red. It will make Nairo Quintana's absence all the more noticeable. However, it does have a good message on the back about giving cyclists space...
Haute visibilité = sécurité 🌟🤝 @routesepartageNotre tenue Ekoï pour @lavuelta 📸 pic.twitter.com/Na4B2NhMYOAugust 18, 2022
5. Jeremy Kyle, long-forgotten angry horrible television man, hates cyclists. It's always the best people! He needs to have a look at Arkéa's message
You be angry about a mode of transport which keeps people fit and kills no more than 5 a year.I'll be angry about the mode of transport which turns us into great wobbly blisters of lard and kills 5 a day. https://t.co/OFRyEX7iDeAugust 17, 2022
6. Astana-Qazaqstan are wearing white at the Vuelta, for reasons I can't really fathom. I guess it'll be hot in Spain?
⚪️ New color, new look…We are heading to @lavuelta with big ambitions and keeping our heads high!Wish us a good luck 🤞 @GiordanaCycling | @limar_helmets #LaVuelta22 #AstanaQazaqstanTeam pic.twitter.com/Tm5f6ideRyAugust 17, 2022
7. Movistar will also be wearing white! But at least there is a reason behind this, this being Alejandro Valverde's last Grand Tour. It will be his 17th Vuelta, and his 33rd overall. Chapeau "Bala"
😍✨ NUESTRO HOMENAJE AL MÁS GRANDE ✨😍Una @lavuelta entera corriendo con @alejanvalverde, #LaÚltimaBala, y sus mejores victorias siempre presentes. @Telefonica #LaVuelta22#GraciasBala 💙🚀📸 @PhotoGomezSport 👏 pic.twitter.com/gSgrWxfrpNAugust 18, 2022
8. George Russell is some sort of Formula 1-ist, who knows who he drives for. What could it be? Lotus? Anyway, he also likes cycling and posting thirst traps (google it)
Holiday over. Great to be back to it. 👊 pic.twitter.com/mjZaxN4gHNAugust 16, 2022
9. It's a busy weekend for the Hayters. Leo is currently riding the Tour de l'Avenir, and Ethan is starting his first Grand Tour at the Vuelta. Their dad must be proud
Looking forward to seeing these two in action at the @tourdelavenir this weekend!@leohayter @thomasgloag pic.twitter.com/BZBTLANA5MAugust 17, 2022
10. And, one person has massively benefited from Nairo Quintana's Tour de France disqualification...
Quite sad that still not everyone wants to follow the rules. Guess I'll take my top 60 at the Tour and those most valued 10 UCI points https://t.co/ttbEcH8Ya4August 17, 2022
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Everything you need to know about Dan Bigham's Hour Record attempt
The kit, the start time, the venue, and the magic number he needs to beat - 55.089km
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Five stages not to be missed at the 2022 Vuelta a España
Five stages that could shake up the general classification at the third Grand Tour of the season
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Robbie McEwen backs Jai Hindley to deliver at the Vuelta a España
Australian commentator predicting an aggressive final Grand Tour of the season but backs Hindley to come out on top
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Nairo Quintana withdraws from Vuelta a España: 'I will assert my reasons before the Court of Arbitration for Sport'
The UCI announced the Colombian had tested positive for tramadol twice at the Tour de France, and has been retroactively disqualified
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Vuelta a España 2022: Five longshots with an outside chance of winning
While not the favourites at the Spanish Grand Tour, these riders could shock a few across the three-week race
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Tweets of the week: No leaning on handlebars, a cactus cycling, and clip art team news
It's silly season, there isn't a lot going on, but here are some things from social media that might keep you entertained
By Adam Becket • Published
-