Tweets of the week: Alex Dowsett, Nico Roche, Didi the Devil and more

Here we are, another week another set of tweets. Wonderful, isn't it? Until you contemplate everything else you could have been doing with your life instead of mindlessly scrolling Twitter until your eyes feel like they're going to fall out.

You only have one life, so why waste it on social media? Go outside, live in the moment. And for those who believe there is a God who has an afterlife waiting for after we die, ask yourself: why would an omnipotent, loving God create us a world in which Twitter dot com exists?

Think on that.

1. Congrats!

Did a thingBought a ringJust enough blingChanel liked it pic.twitter.com/KKsfps2Z9fJanuary 12, 2022 See more

2. What about neither?

We know the @oakley Kato's are absolute 🔥But who wears them better? 🤔@RichardCarapazM or @KMbappe 🕶️ pic.twitter.com/XJ5xnkBp7mJanuary 14, 2022 See more

3. Sorry, I couldn't quite hear you over that massive KERCHING sound

ICYMI: Here's another chance to hear from birthday boy @Eganbernal, who discussed why he has committed to the Grenadiers until 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣Subtítulos en Español están disponibles en Configuración! 👇📺 Watch: https://t.co/MWfoCwtiUe pic.twitter.com/itgw7KRz98January 13, 2022 See more

4. Good guy, Chris Froome

Thank you for your time. You my dayJanuary 13, 2022 See more

5. I wish Didi the Devil was on Cameo...

Brilliant 😂😂😂 https://t.co/1DMoCtzomkJanuary 10, 2022 See more

6. In more Nico Roche news, he's currently competing on Ireland's version of Dancing With The Stars

Dance one done ✔️ Though one. Definitely taking me out of my comfort zone.Finally managed to get a smile out. Constructive feedback from the judges. Bring on dance two.Lets go @karendwts 🕺💃@dwtsirl @rteone @shinawil_ltd pic.twitter.com/gj1r1GEQKUJanuary 9, 2022 See more

7. I don't really have an explanation but this really got me

Same energy pic.twitter.com/mXfGu9RajwJanuary 7, 2022 See more

8. Where can I buy one of these???

"Five Cyclists Ride Seven-Wheeled Machine"Popular MechanicsMarch 1916 pic.twitter.com/S33Lp7NqE1January 14, 2022 See more

9. Can someone please check if Daniel Oss is okay, thank you

3️⃣5️⃣ 🎂 - 𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐁𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐝𝐚𝐲 Daniel 😬 pic.twitter.com/IIpxVKfFH2January 13, 2022 See more

10. Conversation excerpt: 'So, this is how we are planning on losing the Tour de France to Tadej Pogačar this year'

Talking about 2022🚴🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/NmARGalPZMJanuary 11, 2022 See more

We'll be back next week with more banging tweets for you to shove down your ungrateful mouth holes.