Tweets of the week: Alex Dowsett, Nico Roche, Didi the Devil and more

Don't fill up on tweets

Tweets of the Week
(Image credit: Twitter)

By published

Here we are, another week another set of tweets. Wonderful, isn't it? Until you contemplate everything else you could have been doing with your life instead of mindlessly scrolling Twitter until your eyes feel like they're going to fall out.

You only have one life, so why waste it on social media? Go outside, live in the moment. And for those who believe there is a God who has an afterlife waiting for after we die, ask yourself: why would an omnipotent, loving God create us a world in which Twitter dot com exists?

Think on that.

1. Congrats!

See more

2. What about neither?

See more

3. Sorry, I couldn't quite hear you over that massive KERCHING sound

See more

4. Good guy, Chris Froome

See more

5. I wish Didi the Devil was on Cameo...

See more

6. In more Nico Roche news, he's currently competing on Ireland's version of Dancing With The Stars

See more

7. I don't really have an explanation but this really got me

See more

8. Where can I buy one of these???

See more

9. Can someone please check if Daniel Oss is okay, thank you

See more

10. Conversation excerpt: 'So, this is how we are planning on losing the Tour de France to Tadej Pogačar this year'

See more

We'll be back next week with more banging tweets for you to shove down your ungrateful mouth holes.

Jonny Long

Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.


Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).


I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.

Latest

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.