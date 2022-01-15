Tweets of the week: Alex Dowsett, Nico Roche, Didi the Devil and more
By Jonny Long published
Here we are, another week another set of tweets. Wonderful, isn't it? Until you contemplate everything else you could have been doing with your life instead of mindlessly scrolling Twitter until your eyes feel like they're going to fall out.
You only have one life, so why waste it on social media? Go outside, live in the moment. And for those who believe there is a God who has an afterlife waiting for after we die, ask yourself: why would an omnipotent, loving God create us a world in which Twitter dot com exists?
Think on that.
1. Congrats!
Did a thingBought a ringJust enough blingChanel liked it pic.twitter.com/KKsfps2Z9fJanuary 12, 2022
2. What about neither?
We know the @oakley Kato's are absolute 🔥But who wears them better? 🤔@RichardCarapazM or @KMbappe 🕶️ pic.twitter.com/XJ5xnkBp7mJanuary 14, 2022
3. Sorry, I couldn't quite hear you over that massive KERCHING sound
ICYMI: Here's another chance to hear from birthday boy @Eganbernal, who discussed why he has committed to the Grenadiers until 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣Subtítulos en Español están disponibles en Configuración! 👇📺 Watch: https://t.co/MWfoCwtiUe pic.twitter.com/itgw7KRz98January 13, 2022
4. Good guy, Chris Froome
Thank you for your time. You my dayJanuary 13, 2022
5. I wish Didi the Devil was on Cameo...
Brilliant 😂😂😂 https://t.co/1DMoCtzomkJanuary 10, 2022
6. In more Nico Roche news, he's currently competing on Ireland's version of Dancing With The Stars
Dance one done ✔️ Though one. Definitely taking me out of my comfort zone.Finally managed to get a smile out. Constructive feedback from the judges. Bring on dance two.Lets go @karendwts 🕺💃@dwtsirl @rteone @shinawil_ltd pic.twitter.com/gj1r1GEQKUJanuary 9, 2022
7. I don't really have an explanation but this really got me
Same energy pic.twitter.com/mXfGu9RajwJanuary 7, 2022
8. Where can I buy one of these???
"Five Cyclists Ride Seven-Wheeled Machine"Popular MechanicsMarch 1916 pic.twitter.com/S33Lp7NqE1January 14, 2022
9. Can someone please check if Daniel Oss is okay, thank you
3️⃣5️⃣ 🎂 - 𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐁𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐝𝐚𝐲 Daniel 😬 pic.twitter.com/IIpxVKfFH2January 13, 2022
10. Conversation excerpt: 'So, this is how we are planning on losing the Tour de France to Tadej Pogačar this year'
Talking about 2022🚴🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/NmARGalPZMJanuary 11, 2022
We'll be back next week with more banging tweets for you to shove down your ungrateful mouth holes.
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
